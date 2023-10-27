Farmed wolffish could soon be on your dinner table

Amid the staple presence of salmon on our dinner tables, a revolutionary idea has surfaced from marine research: the farming of wolffish, a species known for its resilience and distinctive characteristics.

This shift aims to address the vulnerabilities created by a monoculture-focused aquaculture, which primarily revolves around salmon farming.

Today, salmon farms have streamlined the availability of fish in global markets Their nutritional profile, coupled with rapid growth rates and affordability, has entrenched their popularity among consumers.

However, this over-reliance on a single species raises significant concerns about food security and ecological impact. This is particularly true for smaller countries like Sweden, which imports over 90% of its farmed fish.

Introducing wolffish to aquaculture

Dr. Ida Hedén, a researcher from the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at the University of Gothenburg, presents a compelling case for the wolffish (Anarhichas lupus) in her thesis.

Her research illuminates the species’ promising attributes for aquaculture, given its natural propensity for confined spaces and stress resistance, signifying a step forward in animal welfare within fish farming practices.

“Wolffish, distinct from salmon, exhibit calmer tendencies and show immense potential for farming under varying conditions. However, they require a different approach, especially concerning their growth rate and dietary needs,” explains Dr. Hedén.

Balancing sustainability and animal welfare

The push towards marine aquaculture reflects a growing need to augment sustainable food production, acknowledging the industry’s environmental footprint. The humane treatment of animals in food production chains remains paramount. Dr. Hedén’s work focuses on these aspects, exploring the physiological responses of wolffish to ensure their well-being in farming environments.

Her research ventured into the realms of fish physiology, studying stress levels during handling and delving into intestinal functions to ascertain optimal feed types and feeding schedules. These considerations are crucial for enhancing growth and maintaining health among farmed wolffish populations.

Culinary merits and commercial challenges

From her unique vantage point as a former chef, Dr. Hedén also recognizes the culinary potential of wolffish. “Its firm, white flesh is ideal for grilling, promising a delightful experience with classic accompaniments like boiled potatoes and egg sauce,” she notes. However, despite its gastronomic appeal, the journey toward commercial farming of wolffish is riddled with challenges.

One primary hurdle lies in formulating the ideal feed, given wolffish’s natural diet of starfish and mussels, necessitating a high-protein regimen. This requirement presents complications as traditional fishmeal, sourced from wild-caught fish, is increasingly scarce. In addition, land-based plant proteins pose competition for human food resources.

Dr. Hedén’s thesis offers innovative solutions. She discusses a method utilizing proteins from shrimp and herring extracted from the residuals of fish processing activities. This approach not only minimizes dependence on conventional fishmeal but also exemplifies a circular economy model by transforming waste into valuable input for food production.

The road ahead for wolffish farming

Despite its potential, wolffish’s slower growth rate compared to salmon — requiring 3-4 years from larva to harvest — stands as a considerable obstacle.

Dr. Hedén suggests the necessity of breeding programs to cultivate faster-growing wolffish strains. Utilizing this method would simply emulate strategies previously applied to salmon.

The future of wolffish in commercial aquaculture, particularly in land-based tanks, is promising, given the enhanced control over the farming environment. This control could mitigate conflicts with coastal interests and ensure optimal conditions for growth.

“It requires pioneers to embark on establishing comprehensive breeding programs. With an optimistic outlook, we envision commercially farmed wolffish gracing our fish counters within the next five years,” Dr. Hedén concludes, underscoring the blend of scientific ingenuity and forward-thinking required to diversify our sources of seafood sustainably.

More about wolffish

Wolffish, Anarhichas lupus, are creatures of the deep. They often elude the spotlight that shines on many of their marine counterparts. These unique fish, belonging to the family Anarhichadidae, captivate scientists and fishermen alike with their distinctive and somewhat “scary” features and behavior.

Physical characteristics

Known for their unique and somewhat intimidating appearance, wolffish have several distinctive physical characteristics.

Strong jaws and teeth

One of the most striking features of the wolffish is their powerful jaws and prominent teeth. They have large, conical teeth in the front of their mouth to grab and hold their prey, along with strong molars set further back to crush hard-shelled creatures. These are particularly adapted for eating crustaceans, mollusks, and echinoderms.

Elongated body

Wolffish have a long, eel-like body that allows them to navigate the rocky crevices and tight spaces found within their ocean-floor habitat. This slender physique helps them move with ease in their environment.

Distinctive coloration and patterns

Their bodies exhibit various colors and patterns, which depend on the specific species. Commonly, they have mottled or spotted patterns in shades of brown, blue, or green. This serves as camouflage against the ocean floor. This coloration helps them blend into their surroundings, providing protection from predators and helping them surprise their prey.

Wolffish size

Wolffish are relatively large, with some species reaching over 6 feet (about 2 meters) in length. Their size contributes to their role as significant predators in their ecosystem.

Antifreeze proteins

Unique to wolffish and some other cold-water fish species, they have proteins in their blood that act as antifreeze. This remarkable adaptation allows them to inhabit very cold waters. The proteins prevent ice crystals from forming in their bloodstreams, thereby avoiding freezing and maintaining proper body function.

Head structure

They have a large head compared to their body size, which accommodates their powerful jaws and teeth. Their eyes are relatively small, and their face might appear flattened, adding to their distinctive look.

These physical characteristics not only define the wolffish’s appearance but also play crucial roles in their survival, feeding habits, and adaptation to the often harsh environments they call home.

Wolffish Habitat

Anarhichas lupus inhabit a specific type of marine environment. They have adapted to the conditions of the cold, deep waters of the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Here’s a detailed look at their habitat:

Geographic location

Wolffish are primarily found in the North Atlantic and North Pacific Oceans, extending from the North American coast to the coasts of Europe and Russia, respectively. They are particularly common in areas around Scandinavia, Iceland, Greenland, and northeastern Canada. Some species are also found in the vicinity of the British Isles.

Depth and water temperature

These fish prefer cold oceanic environments and are typically found at depths ranging from 20 meters to 500 meters (about 65 feet to 1640 feet). They thrive in sub-zero water temperatures close to the freezing point, thanks to antifreeze proteins in their blood that prevent them from freezing.

These depths are often just above the ocean floor, where the water temperature remains relatively stable, providing a consistent environment.

Seafloor topography

Wolffish are benthic animals, meaning they reside on or near the seafloor. They favor rocky bottoms, rugged outcrops, and areas with plenty of crevices and caves.

These structures provide shelter, protection from potential predators, and abundant food sources, as these areas are rich in invertebrates like mollusks and crustaceans.

Breeding grounds

During the breeding season, wolffish seek out specific areas in their habitat to lay eggs. They prefer secluded, protected spaces, such as under overhangs or inside caves on the rocky ocean floor. After laying eggs, they exhibit notable behavior like guarding the nests vigorously until the young hatch, which is relatively uncommon among fish species.

The specific habitat preferences of wolffish contribute to their overall well-being by affecting their feeding habits, breeding success, and vulnerability to predators.

However, these same preferences, particularly their reliance on the seafloor’s integrity and health, make them sensitive to environmental disruptions and changes caused by human activities, such as trawling and global climate change. Conservation efforts require a keen understanding of these habitats and the factors that threaten them.

Behavioral traits

Wolffish are predominantly solitary animals, spending most of their time alone except during the mating season. They tend to establish and defend their territories, which include their feeding grounds and shelters in rocky crevices or burrows on the ocean floor.

Aggressive defense

Though not aggressive by nature, wolffish can exhibit fierceness when defending their territory or offspring. They are known to be quite territorial, and their powerful jaws and teeth are formidable tools for warding off intruders. This behavior is particularly prominent during the breeding season to protect their eggs from potential predators.

Breeding and parental care

One of the most distinctive aspects of wolffish behavior is their parental care. During the breeding season, both male and female wolffish prepare a safe nesting site, usually in a concealed or sheltered area.

After the female lays her eggs, the male guards them aggressively until they hatch. This level of parental care is relatively rare among fish and indicates a significant investment of time and energy to ensure the survival of their offspring.

Feeding habits

Wolffish have a specialized diet consisting of hard-shelled invertebrates like clams, snails, sea urchins, and crustaceans. They use their strong teeth to crush their prey’s shells. Their feeding behavior plays a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of their habitat, as they help control the populations of these invertebrates.

Reaction to threats

When faced with potential threats, wolffish may exhibit a ‘playing dead’ behavior. They can remain motionless, relying on their camouflaged body patterns to blend in with their rocky surroundings, allowing potential threats to pass by. This behavior is a defensive mechanism, given their solitary nature and the environment they inhabit.

Understanding the behavior of wolffish is crucial for conservation efforts, particularly because of their vulnerability to overfishing and habitat destruction. Their unique behavioral traits, especially their reproductive strategies and territorial nature, necessitate specific protective measures to ensure their survival.

Conservation status

Humans have long found wolffish intriguing, but not without consequences for the species. Overfishing and habitat destruction due to trawling threaten their populations. Their curious nature and slow reproduction rates render them particularly susceptible to these changes in their environment.

Recognizing the wolffish’s plight, conservationists advocate for sustainable fishing practices and habitat protection. Specific regions now classify various species of wolffish as threatened or near-threatened, necessitating immediate action.

As we delve deeper into understanding wolffish, it becomes evident that balancing their ecological role with human interests requires effort and empathy. Conservation measures, research, and responsible culinary explorations, as outlined previously in this article, are stepping stones towards coexisting harmoniously with these remarkable marine dwellers.

The full study was published in the Gothenburg University Library.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.