Fish guts contain anti-wrinkle compounds for skincare products

Have you ever thought about what exactly goes into your skincare products? You might be familiar with aloe vera, lavender, and vitamins, but did you know snail slime is also an incredibly popular ingredient? Yet, researchers have recently discovered something perhaps even more bizarre that could revolutionize your skincare routine: molecules produced by fish gut bacteria.

Ocean fish to skincare routine

The notion of sourcing cosmetic ingredients from fish guts may sound rather extreme. After all, there’s hardly a less “glamorous” place.

But, remember, many life-saving drugs have been found in unexpected places. Penicillin, for instance, was discovered from a moldy petri dish.

Similarly, the current brain cancer drug candidate, Marizomib, has its roots in microbes found in the marine sediments at the bottom of the ocean.

Seabream microbes

The research takes us to the western Pacific Ocean, home to two types of seabream fish: the red seabream and the blackhead seabream.

Interestingly, their gut microbes, identified in 1992 and 2016, have not been thoroughly studied till now. Enter researchers Hyo-Jong Lee and Chung Sub Kim, who were intrigued by the potential of these bacteria.

Gut bacteria of fish and skincare

After extensive research, Lee, affiliated with the Pukyong National University, and Kim, from the Korean Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, discovered 22 molecules produced by these gut bacteria.

But could any of these molecules benefit human skin? To answer this, they evaluated each molecule’s ability to inhibit two enzymes: tyrosinase and collagenase.

Fighting wrinkles and dark spots

Tyrosinase is responsible for melanin production, which can lead to hyperpigmentation in aging skin. Collagenase, on the other hand, breaks down the structural protein collagen, causing wrinkles.

So, any molecule that effectively inhibits these enzymes could potentially help to keep our skin youthful and bright.

After extensive testing, Lee and Kim found their winners. Three molecules from the red seabream gut bacteria were able to inhibit both enzymes effectively without causing any harm to the cells. In essence, they found potential new stars for the world of anti-wrinkle and skin-brightening products.

How the fish molecules work in skincare

Understanding how these newly identified molecules interact with skin cells is crucial for future applications in skincare.

The research team employed molecular docking studies to elucidate the binding sites of the inhibitory molecules on both tyrosinase and collagenase enzymes.

By mimicking the natural substrates of these enzymes, the molecules were able to effectively obstruct their activity, thereby preventing excessive melanin production and collagen degradation.

This pattern at the molecular level underscores the potential of these compounds not merely as ingredients, but as targeted treatments that engage with the skin’s biochemistry in meaningful ways.

Further implications of the research

The discovery of natural molecules from seabream gut bacteria is opening up exciting new possibilities in cosmetic science. This could lead to more sustainable and effective ingredients in skincare products.

As researchers explore these bacteria further, consumers might enjoy not only better results but also a greater understanding of the ecological and biological connections that influence our health and beauty.

This could ignite a trend focused on harnessing ingredients sourced from deep-sea ecosystems, tapping into the unique properties of their diverse microbes.

By exploring these untapped resources, the skincare industry can promote a more holistic approach to beauty, prioritizing sustainability and innovation. This shift may lead to groundbreaking products that nourish the skin while respecting our planet.

Future of skincare

Following these promising results, the next steps will involve further research and development to see if these molecules from fish gut can be effectively and safely utilized in skincare products. Could these little molecules from fish guts be the next big thing in cosmetics? Only time will tell.

But isn’t it fascinating how our quest for beauty and youthfulness leads us to the most unexpected corners of the world – even to the guts of a fish?

Remember, next time you apply your favorite cream or serum, a similarly surprising journey might be behind its inception. After all, beauty can really be found anywhere – even in the unexpected depths of the ocean.

The study is published in the journal ACS Omega.

