Forest restoration aids humans, nature, and climate together

Often perceived as a tug of war between different goals, forest restoration has typically been viewed through the lens of trade-offs. Is the goal to capture carbon, rehabilitate nature, or perhaps, enhance human livelihoods?

Thanks to new research, we may no longer need to choose just one. The study, spearheaded by Dr. Trisha Gopalakrishna, reveals that restoration plans aimed at a solitary goal often fall short in achieving others.

However, they found that an ‘integrated’ approach can concurrently deliver over 80% of the benefits in all three areas: human livelihoods, climate change mitigation, and biodiversity.

Forest restoration efforts

The researchers utilized a framework known as Nature’s Contribution to People (NCP), which underscores the mutually beneficial relationship that exists between restoration efforts and the advantages they bring to humanity.

They examined large regions in India, assessing the potential benefits of naturally regenerating native forests in areas not currently part of the forest canopy.

Consequence of narrow focus

“Restoration projects sometimes have a narrow focus, which can lead to trade-offs,” warns Dr. Gopalakrishna, currently from the University of Exeter, previously affiliated with Oxford University.

For example, if you focus on carbon storage, you might plant particular tree species and fence the forests off to protect them.

If you focus on biodiversity, you might manage forests for particular species, like the emblematic Bengal tiger or Asiatic elephant.

If you focus on human livelihoods, you might plant species that provide housing materials and fuelwood for cooking.

“The philosophy you choose would dictate your choices. Unsurprisingly, our study shows that plans with one NCP in mind tend not to deliver the others,” Dr. Gopalakrishna explained.

Integrated philosophy and forest restoration

Dr. Gopalakrishna calls attention to the strength of an integrated approach.

“We were surprised and pleased to find that an ‘integrated’ plan can deliver all three remarkably efficiently,” she shares.

Furthermore, she points out that this approach disproportionately benefits socioeconomically disadvantaged groups, pointing towards a more equitable model of forest conservation.

Forest restoration in practice

In practice, the researchers used an optimization algorithm to pinpoint the possible forest restoration area, avoiding land that’s better suited for agriculture or grasslands.

The results painted a compelling picture: integrated forest restoration plans deliver 83.3% of climate change mitigation NCP, 89.9% of biodiversity value NCP, and 93.9% of societal NCP, as compared to single-objective plans.

Why does integration work?

According to Dr. Gopalakrishna, integrated plans work well because they create a multifunctional landscape. They provide connectivity that enables a thriving ecosystem for both humans and animals.

The researchers discovered that 38-41% of individuals affected by integrated spatial plans come from socioeconomically disadvantaged groups.

This percentage is notably higher than their overall representation in India’s population, suggesting a positive shift towards a more equitable approach to conservation efforts.

Social equity

By involving underrepresented communities in spatial planning, these initiatives not only address environmental concerns but also promote social equity.

This finding highlights the importance of inclusive practices in conservation, ensuring that the benefits of such plans reach those who are often marginalized.

It reinforces the idea that effective conservation strategies must consider the social dynamics at play, ultimately leading to better outcomes for both the environment and the communities involved.

As we move forward, it is crucial to continue monitoring and supporting policies that prioritize the inclusion of disadvantaged groups in conservation efforts, fostering a more just and sustainable future for all.

Looking ahead

While this research offers a promising blueprint for conservation policy, Dr. Gopalakrishna acknowledges the need for further study.

She urges an exploration of whether these findings hold true in other countries with different types of ecosystem restoration plans.

In conclusion, this research, funded by the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development, offers a roadmap for forest conservation that no longer requires sacrificing one benefit for another.

Instead, it offers a compelling case for an integrated approach that delivers on multiple fronts – improving livelihoods, protecting biodiversity, and combating climate change.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

