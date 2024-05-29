'Forgotten' chemical reactions offer clues to life's origins

It’s a question that has haunted scientists and philosophers alike: How did life on Earth begin? Now, a team of researchers from the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at the Tokyo Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology (CalTech) have made a significant breakthrough that takes us a step closer to answering fundamental questions behind the chemical reactions related to the origin of life.

Missing chemical reactions in the origin of life

The researchers discovered that a mere eight “forgotten” biochemical reactions could bridge the gap between simple geochemical compounds and the complex molecules that form the basis of life.

These forgotten reactions played a crucial role in transforming the early Earth’s inhospitable environment. The planet was rich in hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. These reactions turned these harsh conditions into a cradle for life. By utilizing these simple compounds, early biochemical processes paved the way for life to flourish.

ATP: The energy currency of life

Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is central to this discovery. ATP acts as the energy currency of cells, driving essential reactions that wouldn’t otherwise occur in water, such as protein synthesis.

However, the researchers discovered a unique challenge: the reactions that form ATP require ATP itself. This cyclical dependency creates a bottleneck, making it difficult to model the evolution of metabolism.

In previous attempts, this ATP bottleneck prevented accurate simulations of metabolic pathways. By identifying and addressing this issue, the researchers found that modifying just eight reactions could bypass this bottleneck.

They allowed ATP-generating reactions to use polyphosphate instead of ATP, enabling nearly all contemporary core metabolism to be achieved.

Chemical compounds behind life’s origins

This breakthrough provides new insights into how simple geochemical compounds on early Earth could transform into the complex molecules necessary for life, shedding light on the origins of biochemistry and the evolution of life itself.

“We might never know exactly [how much biochemistry is lost to time], but our research yielded an important piece of evidence: only eight new reactions, all reminiscent of common biochemical reactions, are needed to bridge geochemistry and biochemistry,” said Harrison B. Smith, a specially appointed associate professor at ELSI.

Mosaic of ancient and modern reactions

This discovery illuminates the earliest metabolic pathways and provides insights into the evolution of biological pathways over time. The researchers found that metabolism includes both linear pathways, where reactions add sequentially, and mosaic pathways, where reactions of different ages combine.

This indicates that evolution isn’t always a step-by-step process. Instead, it often involves repurposing ancient reactions to form new pathways.

By understanding these mechanisms, we gain a clearer picture of how simple geochemical compounds on early Earth evolved into the complex biochemical processes we see today.

This research shows that forgotten biochemical reactions, once considered extinct, can still play a vital role in the evolution of life.

The study highlights the adaptability and complexity of life’s chemistry. The experts believe we can rediscover and repurpose ancient biochemical reactions.

The research also offers new perspectives on the origins and evolution of metabolic pathways. By understanding these reactions, scientists can gain deeper insights into how life evolved on Earth.

Importance of forgotten chemistry

The findings of this study have profound implications for our understanding of the origins of life. By uncovering these forgotten chemical reactions, the researchers have revealed a hidden chapter in the history of biochemistry.

“This does not prove that the space of missing biochemistry is small, but it does show that even reactions which have gone extinct can be rediscovered from clues left behind in modern biochemistry,” noted Smith.

The road ahead

This research opens up exciting new avenues for exploration. By delving deeper into the history of biochemistry, scientists can gain a better understanding of how life emerged from reactions between non-living matter.

This knowledge could have far-reaching implications, from the development of new biotechnologies to the search for life on other planets.

The mystery of life’s origins is far from solved, but with each new discovery, we come closer to understanding the remarkable journey that led to the diverse and complex world we see today. The forgotten chemistry of life may hold the key to unlocking some of the universe’s most profound secrets.

The study is published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

