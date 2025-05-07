Gaia discovers a new star family named Ophion that's like no other

Large clusters of stars in the Milky Way often stay together for untold ages and can be easy to recognize due to remaining clustered for extended periods. However, gathering at a distance of about 650 light-years away is the star cluster Ophion which is defying these expectations.

This finding comes from scientist Dylan Huson of Western Washington University, who analyzed data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission and uncovered a star cluster called Ophion that is racing apart at a surprising speed.

How the star cluster Ophion stands out

Researchers have long known that many stars form in clusters and move in groups, a fact that is supported by observations of multiple star nurseries across our galaxy. Typically, these siblings either disperse slowly or remain together for much of their existence.

Ophion, however, shows little sign of the typical orderly motion that keeps similar star families intact over extended periods. Instead, it exhibits chaotic motion.

“Ophion is filled with stars that are set to rush out across the galaxy in a totally haphazard, uncoordinated way,” said Huson. “What’s more, this will happen in a fraction of the time it’d usually take for such a large family to scatter.”

Each star in Ophion is young, at under 20 million years old, yet they are destined to scatter faster than one would expect in a large family.

Star cluster Orion: Seen by Gaia

Nobody is entirely sure what unleashed such chaos in these stars’ collective journey. Nearby supernova explosions might have swept away much of the gas, speeding up their motions and causing an unusually swift breakup.

The Ophion stars came to light through a model called Gaia Net, that was created to explore fresh spectroscopic data and reveal the hidden traits of distant suns. This technique helps pinpoint stellar properties in ways that weren’t practical until now.

“It’s still pretty new to be able to reliably measure the parameters of lots of young stars at once,” said Johannes Sahlmann, ESA Gaia Project Scientist.

Earlier methods often struggled with large numbers of faint, recently formed stars, but the latest Gaia catalogs have made advanced analysis possible.

Unknown cause of Ophion’s scatter

Some astronomers suspect that intense events within neighboring star clusters or massive outbursts may have jolted Ophion. The cluster also sits near other massive stellar groups, potentially linking their histories in ways that remain unclear.

Other experts wonder if internal dynamics caused a chain reaction that scattered these stars across a wide region in a relatively short time.

“We don’t know exactly what happened to this star family to make it behave this way,” said co-author Marina Kounkel.

Ophion helps explain our galaxy’s evolution

Studies of star groups like Ophion help us learn how the Milky Way changes over time. Viewing massive families as they drift apart offers scientists a chance to see how star clusters sometimes meet a swift end and feed solitary stars into our galaxy’s spiral arms.

Older groupings follow more predictable orbits, which is why most star families drift apart slowly. Ophion’s rapid, seemingly chaotic spread acts as a reminder that the galaxy still holds secrets, with pockets of young stars no longer moving in the usual patterns.

Gaia’s instruments stopped gathering new data in March after more than ten years of mapping the sky, but the scientific rewards have only just begun. Each data release boosts our knowledge of star populations and builds a clearer picture of how regions like Ophion come together and then split apart.

Ophion observations moving forward

The next few years promise deeper insights as the largest Gaia catalogs yet are set for publication.

Researchers look forward to tying new measurements together with existing catalogs and verifying whether other young clusters share Ophion’s unpredictable motions.

While this disrupted star family poses no threat to Earth, it offers a chance to test leading theories of star formation and group evolution.

Observations of the star cluster Ophion may give experts a case study in how entire stellar neighborhoods can unravel under extreme circumstances.

It also underlines the sheer variety of processes at work in our galactic neighborhood. Catching a young cluster in the act of dispersing chaotically, rather than doing so slowly at a much later stage, helps strengthen models describing how all stars, including our Sun, originally formed.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Image Credit: Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Sarajedini, F. Niederhofer

