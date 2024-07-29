Global Tiger Day: Worldwide support for tiger conservation

Each year, the 29th of July marks a remarkable day of reverence and adulation for one of nature’s most majestic predators – the tiger. First initiated in the year 2010, the annual celebration of Global Tiger Day brings together 13 tiger range countries to further a shared commitment, labeled as the Tx2, to double the number of wild tigers.

Celebrations in 2016 signified the midpoint of this ambitious objective, and the participation was heartening, to say the least.

The #ThumbsUpForTigers campaign saw WWF offices, organizations, celebrities, government officials, individuals, and families uniting on an international scale to honor the grandeur of this regal feline.

Global Tiger Day

“Doubling tigers is about tigers, about the whole of nature – and it’s also about us,” noted Marco Lambertini, Director General WWF.

This statement embodies the interconnectedness of our existence. The survival of tigers isn’t just about conserving a species but preserving the intricate balance of nature – and ensuring our survival.

Global Tiger Day in Bhutan and Nepal

Bhutan, the small Himalayan nation, boasted quite an exhilarating tidbit this year – a wild tiger was spotted within the Bumdeling Wildlife Sanctuary (BWS). This sighting happened after nearly two decades of tiger absence in the sanctuary, spawning great excitement within the nation.

This Global Tiger Day, also known as International Tiger Day, brings promising news from the Bardia National Park in Nepal. The results from a recent tiger monitoring study showed an increase in tiger numbers.

“It is the Tx2 goal that guides us through these challenges to ensure this iconic species is better protected, so we can save all by saving just one,” noted Ghana Gurung, WWF-Nepal Senior Conservation Program Director.

Indonesia’s need for protection

With less than 400 tigers left, Indonesia’s wild tiger population, now confined to the island of Sumatra, is critically endangered and in urgent need for protection.

Activities and events on Global Tiger Day drive the message home with poignant reminders like the exhibition of 371 papier mâché tigers at Senayan City Mall in Jakarta.

Tigers in Malaysia and India

During this Global Tiger Day, WWF-Malaysia, along with Maybank, hosted an awareness exhibition about the plight of the national animal. Dr. Dionysius S.K. Sharma, WWF-Malaysia CEO, stated: “We need to combine our efforts at full force to double the number of tigers in the wild.”

India recently hosted a week-long celebration to raise awareness about tiger conservation, emphasizing the vital role these wild tigers play in our ecosystem.

The event featured educational workshops, art exhibitions, and wildlife photography contests, engaging thousands of participants to reflect on the importance of protecting tiger habitats and fostering community responsibility for their preservation.

Cambodia, China, and Taiwan

Despite the absence of tigers since 2007, Cambodia remains hopeful, and WWF-Cambodia is supporting the government’s plans to reintroduce tigers. A public event at the AEON Mall marked the day with exhibitions and video competitions.

Evidence of tigers returning and breeding has ignited optimism in Northeast China. A two-day festival was hosted by WWF-China and WWF-Russia, featuring presentations, discussions, and field trips.

DotAsia, a non-profit organisation, along with TRAFFIC East Asia and WWF, accelerated their efforts to support the Tx2 goal. A key discussion point was the role of the internet in wildlife trade, both as a threat and as a possible boon to tiger conservation.

Collaborative international efforts

Conservation of tigers transcends national borders, necessitating collaboration between various countries and organizations. This year, global entities came together to share successful conservation strategies and resources, creating synergies that can amplify their impact.

Collaborative efforts such as transboundary conservation regions have been highlighted as essential in protecting tiger habitats. By uniting resources and knowledge, countries can more effectively combat poaching and habitat loss, ensuring a stable future for wild tiger populations.

Global Tiger Day isn’t just another date in our calendars. It is a day that accentuates the vital need to appreciate, respect, and conserve the beautiful yet endangered creature that is the tiger. As we continue in our pursuit of reaching the Tx2 goal, let’s remember that every ripple counts in making a wave.

Happy Global Tiger Day, everyone!

