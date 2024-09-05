Go fetch: Some cats love fetching as much as dogs

How many times have you tossed a squeaky toy or balled-up paper across the room, only to find your feline friend darting off to fetch it, exactly like our canine pals? A recent study tells us that fetching is not just a dog’s game – cats love it too.

Cats and dogs on fetching

Contrary to popular belief, dogs aren’t the only pets that love to go fetch. The domesticated feline population also has its share of fetch enthusiasts.

Mikel Delgado from Purdue University and his team have unearthed quite a surprise in their study, which is published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

The game of fetch resonates with dogs. They chase balls, sticks, and toys, bringing them back to us, tail wagging with canine joy. But have you ever wondered whether our purring pals enjoy the game as much? Surprisingly, the answer is yes. Some cats fetch, and they seem to love it.

More on the fetching behavior of cats

The study brings into focus the fetching attributes of cats, a behavior previously accredited mainly to dogs.

Delgado and the team analyzed data from online surveys of cat (Felis catus) and dog (Canis familiaris) owners conducted between 2015 and 2023, which included questions about their pet’s fetching behavior.

The experts found that among the 8,000 cat owners surveyed, 41% reported their cats would sometimes, frequently, or always retrieve toys or objects tossed at them – a figure significantly higher than previous estimations.

Furry game of fetch

Cats that are more playful, active, and live indoors are more likely to fetch, according to the report. Though all breeds show fetching behavior, it is more common in Burmese, Siamese, and Tonkinese cats.

These breeds originated from cats that were taken to the Far East during early cat domestication, making them genetically distinct from other breeds.

Discovering dogged fetchers

Of nearly 74,000 dog owners surveyed, 78% confirmed their dogs would fetch toys, sticks, or balls thrown at them, sometimes, frequently or always.

The study points out that dogs that exhibit fetching behavior also scored high on overall trainability. Breeds commonly associated with fetching include Labrador and Golden Retrievers, Border Collies, and English Cocker Spaniels. Dogs bred for herding livestock or as hunting companions are more likely to fetch.

But the game of fetch is not so common in females and older pets, or those with health conditions in both cats and dogs.

Joy of interactive play

Understanding that cats can engage in fetching behaviors opens up exciting new dimensions for interaction between pets and their owners.

The act of throwing a toy and watching a cat retrieve it not only stimulates the feline’s natural hunting instincts but also strengthens the bond between human and pet.

This level of engagement can, in turn, lead to a more fulfilling and enriched life for indoor cats, who might otherwise lack the opportunities for physical and mental stimulation found in the great outdoors.

Implications for pet owners

For pet owners, recognizing the potential of their cats to enjoy fetching can reshape the way they approach playtime.

Incorporating fetching into their daily routine encourages exercise and mental challenge, addressing issues related to obesity and boredom in felines, which are often overlooked.

By providing a variety of toys that are suited for fetching – such as lightweight balls or soft plush toys – owners can elevate their pet’s play experience.

Additionally, this newfound understanding may prompt further research into the cognitive and physical benefits of fetch-like activities in both cats and dogs, paving the way for a deeper exploration of interspecies behaviors.

A game of fetch for cats

Fetching, it seems, is more than just a game. It is a behavioral pattern, often compared to the hunting instincts of the pets.

But the study suggests fetching to be more connected to play than predation. Delgado stresses that domestication might have made pets retain juvenile behaviors like fetching, initially a tool for wild animals to learn hunting.

“Although cats and dogs are very different in many aspects of their behavior and how they ended up being companion animals, we find it fascinating that so many of them share this very interesting behavior – fetching! We hope that our study will encourage further exploration of how fetching is related to play, hunting and social interactions in both cats and dogs,” noted the researchers.

And there it is, ladies and gentlemen – fetching isn’t just a dog’s game anymore. Have you ever wondered how your pet’s fetching habits stand up to Delgado’s research? Maybe it’s time to give the old game of fetch another shot with your feline friend.

You never know, you might just discover a whole new level of playfulness in them. You might indeed be living with a fetching feline or a dogged dog who loves nothing more than a good game of fetch.

The study is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

