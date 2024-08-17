Healthy soils produce a symphony of sounds

Ever thought about how soil health would sound if we could hear its heartbeat? It’s a world teeming with life, vibrant and pulsating with energy, not too far from a boisterous underground rave.

However, unlike the blaring bass and synthesizers that dominate raves, the soundtrack of the underbelly is a chaotic mix of subtle bubble pops, clicks, and rustles.

In the Frontiers of Restoration Ecology Lab in the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders University, Dr. Jake Robinson and his team are tuning into the symphony of the underground.

As a microbial ecologist, Dr. Robinson seeks to explore the diverse living species hidden beneath our feet, comprising an astounding 60% of life on Earth.

Sounds of the underground

A grave concern around the globe, about 75% of the world’s soils are currently degraded. The treasure trove of living species under the ground stands in the face of a bleak future unless substantial restoration efforts are made.

“Restoring and monitoring soil biodiversity has never been more important,” said Dr. Robinson.

By employing “eco-acoustics,” a budding research area, scientists are exploring new ways to detect and monitor soil biodiversity. This innovative technique has already found application in Australian bushland and various ecosystems in the UK.

Echoing Sherlock Holmes, they’re listening for the “sounds of the underground” for clues about soil health.

Discovering the health of soil

This auditory exploration involves comparing live recordings from pristine vegetation with those from degraded plots and land that was revegetated 15 years ago.

The acoustic complexity and diversity are significantly higher in the latter, showing that these soil symphonies can be clear indicators of soil biodiversity.

“The acoustic complexity and diversity are also significantly associated with soil invertebrate abundance and richness,” noted Dr. Robinson. The rustles, pops, and clicks are the languages of earthworms, beetles, ants, spiders, and more, each contributing to the unique soundtrack of the soil.

“All living organisms produce sounds, and our preliminary results suggest different soil organisms make different sound profiles depending on their activity, shape, appendages, and size,” said Dr. Robinson.

Soil health and ecosystem functioning

Healthy soil is so much more than just dirt; it’s the foundation of life on Earth. It supports a rich variety of organisms like bacteria, fungi, and insects, creating a vibrant community that helps recycle nutrients, filter water, and lock away carbon.

When our soil degrades, these vital functions suffer, which affects plant growth and can lead to lower agricultural yields, putting our food security at risk.

Dr. Robinson and her team believe that by restoring soil biodiversity, we can breathe new life into these processes, helping ecosystems thrive even in tough conditions.

Restoration strategies

Restoring the vibrant life of the soil requires collaborative efforts that extend from scientific research to community engagement.

Dr. Robinson advocates for a multi-faceted approach that encompasses both advanced eco-acoustic techniques and grassroots initiatives aimed at educating local populations about soil health.

By promoting practices such as reforestation, organic agriculture, and reduced chemical use in farming, communities can play a pivotal role in rejuvenating degraded lands.

Moreover, citizen scientists can participate in monitoring projects, contributing to the collection of acoustic data and fostering a deeper connection with the environment.

“It is imperative for us to recognise that healthy soils are not just the responsibility of scientists, but a vital concern for everyone who inhabits this planet,” said Dr. Robinson.

Promising future of eco-acoustics

The unlocking of this underground cacophony of life through eco-acoustics holds immense promise for the future. By capturing the sounds of soil organisms, we can gain unprecedented insights into biodiversity and ecosystem health.

This innovative approach can revolutionize soil biodiversity monitoring methods, providing a non-invasive way to assess the richness of life beneath our feet. Moreover, it acts as a vital tool in the global initiative to protect the Earth’s most diverse ecosystems.

Understanding the interactions and dynamics of underground species can inform conservation strategies and sustainable land management practices, ultimately leading to healthier ecosystems that can thrive amid changing environmental conditions.

The next time you step on soil, remember there’s an entire world beneath your feet, chattering away in its unique language. We’re just now beginning to listen and understand these voices.

As we move towards a more sustainable future, attending to these underground rhythms could be our key to preserving the rich tapestry of life hidden beneath the world’s surface.

The study is published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

