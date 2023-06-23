A team of researchers led by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) has found that glaciers in the Hindu Kush and Himalaya mountain range region have melted 65 percent faster in the 2010s than in the previous decade, suggesting that rises in temperature already have a major impact in these areas.

Moreover, under worst case climate conditions, the world’s highest peaks are at the risk of losing up to 80 percent of their volume by the end of this century.

The experts conducted the study by examining the impact of climate change on an area stretching 1.6 million square miles (4.1 million square kilometers) from Afghanistan in the west to Myanmar in the east.

Shocking conclusions

In a previous report from 2019, experts from ICIMOD had determined that, even in the most optimistic case – in which average global warming does not surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels – this region would likely lose one third of its glaciers.

According to the current report, with between 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius of warming, the region will lose 30 to 50 percent of its volume by 2100. Furthermore, if global temperatures rise to 3-4 degrees of warming, glaciers in Nepal and Bhutan in the eastern Himalayas could lose 75 to 80 percent of their ice.

Far-reaching impacts

If such grim scenarios materialize, the 240 million people living in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region – along with the 1.65 billion living downstream – will be severely affected. Although many high mountain communities rely on glacial waters to irrigate crops and maintain their livestock, accelerated melting would inundate farmlands downstream, and alternate with periods of drought as water sources dry up. Moreover, the erosion of glacial slopes will increase the likelihood of floods, avalanches, and landslides.

“For them, this is home, and their livelihoods are mostly dependent on agriculture, livestock, tourism, and medicinal and aromatic plants,” said co-author Amina Maharjan, an expert in Mountain Livelihoods and Economies at ICIMOD. “What we realized in doing this assessment is that all of these are very, very sensitive to slight changes in climatic conditions and cryospheric conditions in the region.”

For instance, snowfall patterns are already out of sync with seasonality, shrinking the grazing land for livestock and leading to significant die-offs due to lack of food in Nepal, India, and Bhutan. Moreover, due to the remoteness and rough terrain of these areas, many mountain communities lack access to immediate disaster response.

Unforseen consequences

Finally, many ecosystems are also severely threatened by rapid climatic changes, such as the 14 species of butterflies that have already become extinct in the Murree Hills in Pakistan, or the various endemic frog species which currently experience breeding problems and developmental deformities.

“The glaciers of the Hindu Kush Himalaya are a major component of the Earth system. With two billion people in Asia reliant on the water that glaciers and snow here hold, the consequences of losing this cryosphere are too vast to contemplate. We need leaders to act now to prevent catastrophe,” concluded Izabella Koziell, the deputy director general of the ICIMOD.

The “Water, ice, society, and ecosystems in the Hindu Kush Himalaya” report can be found here.

More about the Himalayan glaciers

The Hindu Kush Himalaya region, often referred to as the “Third Pole,” is home to the largest concentration of snow and ice outside of the polar regions. This region spans eight countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The glaciers of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region are vital for the millions of people living downstream, as they provide a steady source of water for agriculture, drinking, and hydroelectric power. These glaciers feed into major river systems such as the Ganges, Indus, Brahmaputra, and Mekong, upon which a significant portion of the world’s population relies.

Some of the key glaciers in the region include the Siachen Glacier (the second-longest glacier outside of the polar regions), the Biafo Glacier, and the Baltoro Glacier. Each of these glaciers presents unique characteristics and behaviors based on their geographic location, altitude, aspect, and local climate.

Like many glaciers around the world, those in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region are retreating and thinning due to climate change. The consequences of such glacial loss could be devastating, with impacts on water supply, agriculture, biodiversity, and increase in the likelihood of natural disasters like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

—

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.