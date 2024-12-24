Holiday stress is higher this year compared to 2023

With the winter holidays upon us, 28% of Americans say they are experiencing more stress related to the holiday season than they did last year, according to new findings from the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

While the specific causes of this stress vary, three stood out in particular: 46% of respondents are anxious about affording holiday gifts, 47% mention grieving a loss or missing someone, and 35% highlight challenging family relationships.

A happy and hectic time

“The holiday season can be both a happy and stressful time of year in part due to expectations to spend time with family and friends, navigate family conflicts and uphold important traditions,” said Dr. Arthur C. Evans Jr,, APA’s chief executive officer.

“At this hectic time of year, it is important that people take care of their mental health, especially in communities whose members feel disproportionately burdened or excluded from what is traditionally considered the holiday season.”

Stress caused by financial worries and politics

Financial worries appear especially pronounced among younger adults. More than half of those aged 18 to 34 (54%) reported being “very” or “somewhat” concerned about the cost of presents, compared to 38% of adults aged 65 and older.

Despite the fact that 2024 is an election year, only 23% of respondents expressed unease about talking politics or current events with family – mirroring the percentage from 2023.

Opinions split along party lines: 30% of Democrats voiced concern about political discussions at holiday gatherings, while 21% of Republicans and 17% of Independents felt the same.

The APA Healthy Minds Monthly Poll was conducted by Morning Consult on November 16–17, 2024, with 2,201 adults taking part.

Holiday stress is normal

“Although there are several different holidays we celebrate in December, many of us share the same anxiety and excitement about preparing for them,” said APA President Ramaswamy Viswanathan.

“Holiday stress is normal, and as psychiatrists, we understand that the social determinants of mental health can and do influence the experience of the winter holidays.”

Mixed bag of emotions

The poll also reveals moments of positivity during the holidays. Specifically:

41% of the participants said they anticipate seeing family and friends

24% look forward to enjoying good food

8% plan to take time off

8% are excited about giving and receiving gifts

This survey marks the APA’s fourth consecutive year examining holiday-related mental health. Over time, affording gifts and meals have consistently ranked among the top concerns.

Thirty-six percent of respondents reported feeling “very anxious” or “somewhat anxious” about COVID-19 this year – a 3% rise from 2023 – marking the second straight year of growing pandemic-related worries.

Reducing the strain of holiday expectations

Marketa M. Wills, APA CEO and Medical Director, highlights the importance of focusing on the deeper meaning of the holidays – spending quality time with loved ones.

“For many, the holidays bring about mixed feelings, from joy to worry to grief,” said Wills.

“Mental health is often tested over the winter holidays and it’s important to remember that although finding the perfect gift or preparing the favorite feast is gratifying, we can find meaning in the season by spending time with the people who mean the most to us.”

Human connection provides a sense of belonging and emotional support, which can help alleviate the strain of holiday expectations.

The true meaning of the holidays

Dr. Evans noted that, even though the holidays may increase stress levels, they can also be an opportunity.

“Psychological science tells us that setting aside time to strengthen our relationships and engage in traditions can benefit our physical, mental and emotional well-being, which can prepare us to better manage stress year-round,” said Evans.

Whether through heartfelt conversations, shared traditions, or simply being present, nurturing these relationships reminds us that the true value of the holiday season lies in the bonds we share, not in the material aspects of celebration.

Ultimately, prioritizing meaningful connections over perfection in our holiday plans can lead to a more fulfilling experience.

