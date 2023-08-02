Holy grail molecule can kill all types of solid cancer tumors

A team of scientists at the City of Hope Hospital – one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States – has recently developed what could potentially be a “holy grail” molecule that can effectively eradicate all solid cancer tumors while leaving healthy cells unaffected.

In preclinical trials, this molecule – called AOH1996 – was found to target and eradicate the proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) protein, which usually contributes to the growth and repair of a variety of cancer tumors.

Focus of the study

Most of the previous targeted anti-cancer therapies focus on a single pathway, enabling cancers to mutate and eventually become resistant. By contrast, since AOH1996 targets a cancerous variant of PCNA, a protein that in its mutated form is crucial in DNA replication and repair of all types of tumors, its effectiveness is higher and its range of action significantly broader.

“PCNA is like a major airline terminal hub containing multiple plane gates. Data suggests PCNA is uniquely altered in cancer cells, and this fact allowed us to design a drug that targeted only the form of PCNA in cancer cells. Our cancer-killing pill is like a snowstorm that closes a key airline hub, shutting down all flights in and out only in planes carrying cancer cells,” said senior author Linda Malkas, a professor of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics at City of Hope.

“Results have been promising. AOH1996 can suppress tumor growth as a monotherapy or combination treatment in cell and animal models without resulting in toxicity. The investigational chemotherapeutic is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in humans at City of Hope.”

What the researchers discovered

By testing AOH1996 in over 70 cancer cell lines and several normal control cells, Malkas and her team found that this molecule selectively kills cancer cells by disrupting the normal cell reproductive cycle.

More specifically, it targets the so-called “transcription replication conflicts” which occur when mechanisms responsible for gene expression and genome duplication collide.

By preventing cells with damaged DNA from dividing in the G2/M phase and making a copy of faulty DNA in S phase, this molecule leads to cancer cell death (apoptosis), but does not affect the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells.

Highly effective treatment

The preclinical studies found it highly effective in treating cells derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers.

“No one has ever targeted PCNA as a therapeutic because it was viewed as ‘undruggable,’ but clearly City of Hope was able to develop an investigational medicine for a challenging protein target,” said lead author Long Gu, an associate research professor in the Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics at the Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope.

“We discovered that PCNA is one of the potential causes of increased nucleic acid replication errors in cancer cells. Now that we know the problem area and can inhibit it, we will dig deeper to understand the process to develop more personalized, targeted cancer medicines.”

World leaders in cancer research

Since experiments have also shown that AOH1996 made cells more susceptible to chemical agents causing DNA or chromosomal damage (such as the chemotherapy drug cisplatin), this groundbreaking molecule could become a useful tool in combination therapies, as well as for the future development of novel chemotherapeutics.

“City of Hope has world leaders in cancer research. They also have the infrastructure to drive translational drug discovery from the laboratory into the clinic for patients in need,” said study co-author Daniel Von Hoff, a professor of Translational Genomics at City of Hope.

This institute’s groundbreaking translational research includes the development of the technology underlying synthetic human insulin (a major breakthrough in the management of diabetes), and of monoclonal antibodies that play a major part in widely used cancer drugs such as trastuzumab, rituximab, and cetuximab.

In future research, the scientists aim to clarify the AOH1996’s mechanisms of action to further improve the ongoing clinical trials in humans. Individuals interested to participate in the Phase 1 clinical trial can review the eligibility requirements at clinicaltrials.gov and, if eligible, call 626-218-1133 or visit City of Hope’s clinical trials webpage.

The study is published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology.

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

