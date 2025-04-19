How the brain learns: Study reveals an unexpected twist

Our brain’s ability to absorb fresh information – whether that means mastering a new task at work, memorizing the refrain of a song, or navigating unfamiliar streets – depends on a remarkable talent for neural self‑reinvention.

Every time we practice something novel, millions of tiny contacts between nerve cells subtly adjust their strength and neurons use multiple mechanisms to store knowledge.

Mystery of how the brain learns

Some connections, called synapses, amplify their signals to stamp in crucial details; others turn down the volume to clear away noise. Collectively these shifts are known as synaptic plasticity and for decades neuroscientists have cataloged dozens of molecular pathways that can nudge a synapse up or down.

What has remained mysterious is how the brain decides which synapses to retune and which to leave alone. Each synapse has access only to its own local activity, yet the organism as a whole must reinforce precisely those connections that improve future behavior.

This computational puzzle – nicknamed the “credit assignment problem” – is roughly analogous to an ant colony whose workers know only their immediate chores, yet somehow build an efficient nest.

A new study from the University of California San Diego now offers an unexpected solution and challenges long‑held assumptions about how neurons learn.

Unprecedented look at learning

To tackle the problem, postdoctoral researcher William Wright and colleagues Nathan Hedrick and Takaki Komiyama turned to state‑of‑the‑art brain‑imaging technology.

Leveraging two‑photon microscopy – a technique that can record activity deep inside living tissue with single‑synapse resolution – the team observed the brains of mice while the animals acquired a new motor skill.

Over multiple training sessions the microscope tracked both the incoming “input” spines on each neuron’s dendrites and the outgoing “output” firing patterns of the same cell. Achieving such granular detail required several years of technical refinement, funded primarily through National Institutes of Health research and training grants.

The investigators combined genetically encoded fluorescent sensors, robotics to stabilize the mouse’s head, and custom analysis software capable of aligning thousands of microscopic images collected over days and weeks. The payoff was an unprecedented movie of learning unfolding in real time.

The brain changes as we learn

Conventional wisdom has treated a neuron as if it obeys a single plasticity rule throughout its structure. If a particular pattern of electrical spikes strengthens one synapse on a cell, the same pattern should have a similar effect elsewhere on that neuron.

Yet the scientists discovered a very different scenario. They found that separate compartments of the same neuron – such as dendritic branches pointing toward different input sources – could follow distinct learning rules simultaneously.

One group of synapses might strengthen when the cell fired, another group might weaken under identical circumstances, and a third set might remain unchanged. “When people talk about synaptic plasticity, it’s typically regarded as uniform within the brain,” Wright explained.

“Our research provides a clearer understanding of how synapses are being modified during learning, with potentially important health implications since many diseases in the brain involve some form of synaptic dysfunction.”

The patterns were robust across multiple mice and persisted after the animals had mastered the task, suggesting the brain intentionally segregates information streams and applies custom rule sets depending on location. In computational terms, a single neuron acts more like a multi‑core processor executing parallel algorithms than a simple on‑off relay.

Neurons are multi-tasking

Because each neurite compartment appears to evaluate its performance locally, the broader credit assignment mystery takes on a new complexion. Instead of requiring a global scoreboard that distributes reinforcement back to every contributing synapse, the neuron itself can run several internal scoreboards at once – one per compartment.

“This discovery fundamentally changes the way we understand how the brain solves the credit assignment problem, with the concept that individual neurons perform distinct computations in parallel in different subcellular compartments,” said senior author Takaki Komiyama, a neurobiologist at UC San Diego.

In other words, the ant colony analogy breaks down at the level of a single worker. Each ant, or each compartment, carries its own tiny map of colony objectives, drastically simplifying how useful modifications are selected during learning.

Implications for artificial intelligence

Most modern artificial neural networks rely on a single learning rule – back propagation – applied uniformly across all units. The new biological data suggest a richer palette could yield more efficient or flexible machines.

Future AI architectures might assign different plasticity schemes to distinct dendrite‑like structures within a single node, enabling networks to solve complex problems without cumbersome global error signals.

Engineers already explore approaches such as local learning rules and neuromorphic dendrites, but the UC San Diego results provide empirical evidence that nature has long exploited such diversity.

Designing hardware or software that mimics compartment‑specific learning could improve energy efficiency, accelerate adaptation, or boost robustness in changing environments.

A new look at neurological disorders

On the medical front, many neurological and psychiatric disorders – from addiction and post‑traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to Alzheimer’s disease and autism – involve maladaptive synaptic plasticity.

By revealing that neurons adjust different sets of synapses under separate guidelines, the study offers clinicians fresh targets.

Drugs or stimulation protocols might be tuned to specific compartments, minimizing side effects compared with blanket interventions.

“This work is laying a potential foundation of trying to understand how the brain normally works to allow us to better understand what’s going wrong in these different diseases,” Wright noted.

For example, selectively dampening overactive compartments in fear‑related circuits could reduce traumatic memories. This would not impair other cognitive functions.

Research on how the brain learns

Having demonstrated that neurons juggle multiple instructional manuals, the researchers aim to decode the biochemical tags that assign each synapse to a particular rule set.

Are different neurotransmitter receptors responsible? Do local glial cells or gene‑expression profiles dictate the choice? And how do neurons coordinate compartment decisions to achieve a coherent behavioral output?

Answering these questions will require even finer imaging tools, genetic manipulations that label specific compartments, and sophisticated computational models. Yet the core insight remains: a single neuron is not a one‑rule machine but a mosaic of learning specialists.

Recognizing that complexity pushes neuroscience closer to deciphering the full score of the brain’s symphony of adaptation – and opens new avenues for treating disorders and crafting smarter artificial minds.

The study is published in the journal Science.

