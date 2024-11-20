How the COVID-19 virus travels deep inside our lungs

It’s no secret that the global health community has been grappling with the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since it arose in 2019. This disease has presented unprecedented challenges in treatment and prevention, and we still do not fully understand the behavior of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As of today, the World Health Organization has documented over 770 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, indicating the extensive reach and impact that this virus has had on global populations.

The mystery of how COVID-19 travels

While we have decent knowledge about how the virus enters our bodies – by attaching onto healthy cells in our nose and throat – there remains a level of mystery about how COVID-19 further travels and spreads once inside an airway, and how it contributes to severe illness and long-term complications.

But recently, thanks to extensive research efforts and collaborative studies, a new piece of the puzzle has been identified. The findings offer fresh insights that may inform future treatment strategies and preventive measures.

Scientists at Northwestern Medicine embarked on a mission to uncover the mysteries of SARS-CoV-2 ‘s proliferation in our bodies.

One of their most significant findings was that the virus uses our body’s own mucus as its personal highway into the lower lungs.

Mucus: The unexpected accomplice

In their study, which was published recently in Nature Communications, the researchers performed live imaging on human bronchial epithelium cells after they were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Their observations revealed the virus’ cunning tactic – the movement of our own mucus helps the virus to travel inside the respiratory tract.

This eventually leads to the formation of infectious aerosols, which can further affect other individuals.

“The virus goes where the mucus goes,” said Mark Becker, the leading student author of the study.

We generally understand mucus as a protective shield against infection, that traps viruses and other harmful particles before they can enter the tissues. Our own ciliated cells help to “sweep” dirty mucus upwards towards the throat, thus keeping the respiratory surfaces clean.

Ironically, when exploited by the SARS-CoV-2 virus , this protective defense becomes an accomplice that aids the spread after infection.

COVID-19 insights and future research

While funding for COVID-19 related research has started to decrease, the experts remain hopeful.

They believe their discovery of how COVID-19 travels could have substantial applications in the context of other viral diseases as well, specifically HIV.

“The mucosal environment most similar to the lungs is the upper female reproductive tract,” noted study senior author Dr. Thomas Hope.

Perhaps, then, this understanding of how the virus that causes COVID-19 manoeuvres through the respiratory tract can open doors to new research on other diseases that may similarly exploit the supply of mucus.

A story of scientific innovation

The success of this study is also a reflection of the robust infrastructure and commitment at Northwestern Medicine.

“The university really supported us and that is a testament to what a great environment Northwestern Medicine is,” noted Dr. Hope.

It’s a story of scientific innovation, pushing the boundaries of our understanding of the virus that has turned our world upside down. And above all, it’s about teamwork – because that’s how scientific breakthroughs happen.

This research contributes to the ever-growing body of knowledge about COVID-19. It demonstrates the virus’s surprisingly strategic use of our body’s own defenses.

COVID-19 insights and innovative treatments

The newfound understanding of SARS-CoV-2’s behavior in the mucosal environment has sparked interest in developing innovative treatment approaches.

Researchers are now looking at how this knowledge could be applied to create therapies that reinforce mucosal barriers, potentially preventing viral entry and spread.

This type of preventive treatment could revolutionize how viral diseases are managed, particularly for infections that target mucosal tissues.

By focusing on fortifying the body’s first line of defense, scientists hope to reduce the severity and transmission of certain viral diseases.

Beyond COVID-19, these strategies could offer hope for combating other viruses that similarly exploit mucosal pathways, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The potential for cross-applicability means that advancements made now could lay the groundwork for a more resilient response to future viral outbreaks, and create a broad-spectrum approach to viral prevention and treatment.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

