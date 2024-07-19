Article image
Humans arrived in South America much earlier than we thought

Earth.com staff writer

Have you ever wondered about the first humans to set foot on South American soils? This question has been the subject of much debate among scholars and scientists alike. Recent evidence, however, suggests that humans were in South America over 20,000 years ago.

Mariano Del Papa, from the National University of La Plata, Argentina, recently published his intriguing findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Human occupation in South America

The whos, wheres, and whens of early human occupation of South America have been a long-standing topic of intense debate among researchers. 

But, why is it important? It holds the key to understanding early human dispersal across the Americas and possibly even their role in the extinction of large mammals at the end of the Pleistocene Epoch. 

The scarcity of direct archaeological evidence, however, keeps throwing a spanner in the works.

New findings on the Reconquista river

Researchers have hit upon tell-tale signs of butchery on Pleistocene mammal fossils. The fossils, belonging to a giant relative of armadillos called Neosclerocalyptus, seem to have been the dinner of choice. 

The cut marks found on the pelvis, tail, and body armor of this creature are consistent with those made by stone tools. Intriguingly, these cuts target areas known for their dense flesh.

Radiocarbon dating tags the fossils at around 21,000 years old, nearly 6,000 years older than other known archaeological evidence in southern South America. This suggests an early human presence in the Americas, contradicting earlier beliefs.

Questioning the 16,000-year-old theory

“The study’s evidence puts into question the time frame for the first human peopling of the Americas 16,000 years ago,” noted Miguel Delgado, the corresponding author.

This timeline was based on limited evidence and the idea that humans moved from North America to South America through an ice-free path. But recent discoveries along the Reconquista River challenge this theory.

Human migration in South America

The implications of this discovery extend far beyond the boundaries of Argentina. If humans were present in South America as early as 21,000 years ago, traditional models of migration through the Bering Land Bridge and subsequent southward spread need to be re-evaluated. 

This revelation could signify that early humans were more adaptable and resourceful than previously thought, capable of thriving in diverse environments and overcoming significant geographic barriers much earlier. 

The findings call for a fresh examination of archaeological sites across both North and South America, aiming to uncover more evidence that could fill in the gaps of our current understanding.

The path forward: Ongoing research efforts

Delgado and his team are far from done with their research. More excavation, more analysis of the cut marks, and more extensive radiocarbon dating of the fossils are all needed to support these findings. 

With each fossil dug up, each cut mark analyzed, and each radioactivity level measured, we inch closer to the truth. It seems that we’ve merely scratched the surface of this historic tale, and the best chapters may still be waiting to be unearthed.

This discovery reiterates the fact that even in the realm of science, where facts hold sway, there’s always room for a little surprise. It also underscores the significance of preserving fossils. 

Modern technology and prehistoric humans

Modern archaeological techniques have greatly improved our understanding of prehistoric humans. Tools like ground-penetrating radar, advanced radiocarbon dating, and DNA analysis from bone fragments provide precise data.

These tools help determine the age and context of findings and offer insights into ancient lifestyles, diets, and migrations.

Researchers like Delgado are finding evidence that extends the timeline of human occupation in South America. Interdisciplinary collaboration among archaeologists, geneticists, and environmental scientists is crucial.

These partnerships could reveal more about our early ancestors, offering a fuller picture of human history and evolution.

As we continue to unearth new evidence and foster cross-disciplinary efforts, we pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries. These advances could potentially rewrite history books, giving us a deeper understanding of our ancestors’ journey.

The study is published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

