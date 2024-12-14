Humpback whale travels farther than any mammal ever recorded

Humpback whales have long impressed us with their incredible travel distances, often covering thousands of miles between feeding and breeding areas.

Scientists recently recorded an adult male humpback whale making an unexpected journey from South America to Africa, traveling more than 8,106 miles (13,046 kilometers).

This new finding suggests there is still much to learn about how whales spread across oceans, especially in the Southern Hemisphere.

“These animals are distinct individuals, and they’ll do surprising things. These oceans are very much connected spaces, and whales travel beyond borders,” enthused Ted Cheeseman, a marine biologist at Southern Cross University.

Record-breaking journey

A new study detailed this whale’s journey as the longest migration ever recorded for a single whale. The trek also marked the first time researchers documented an adult male humpback traveling between the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The whale was first spotted off the coast of Colombia in 2013 and seen again near that area a few years later. But in 2022, it turned up near Zanzibar, off the coast of East Africa.

Researchers noted that the typical migration route can exceed 4,971 miles (8,000 kilometers) one way, and this whale’s path was close to twice that distance, according to the study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Humpback whale travel behavior

Scientists say this unexpected movement sheds light on how adaptable humpbacks can be. They say that global data are needed to better understand whale behavior.

Such large-scale research could show how whales respond to environmental changes and whether factors like shifting ocean temperatures or reduced food availability push them to seek new territories.

The whale’s travel between distinct breeding grounds highlights that humpbacks, while often returning to the same places, are not completely predictable.

“Our dogmatic thinking is that (whales) always go to the place where they came from,” said Ari Friedlaender, professor of ocean sciences at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who was not involved in the study.

“But there has to be some movement where you get some (animal) explorers that decide, for whatever reason, to follow a different path,” Friedlaender told CNN.

Tracking a unique individual

Humpbacks exist in oceans all over the world and are known for covering huge distances. This whale’s journey stands out because it involved switching between two separate breeding areas.

Males often travel widely when competing for mates, and scientists note that these movements may depend on shifting conditions.

The sighting locations of the male humpback whale between the breeding grounds G and C. Squares represent primary feeding grounds of the Southern Hemisphere humpback whale breeding stocks (BS) G, A, B and C, with the latter split into C1 southern (C1S) and C1 northern (C1N) extents, C2, C3 and C4. Semicircles represent their respective core breeding grounds. Credit: Seyboth E, Meynecke JO, de Bie J, Roychoudhury A, Findlay K.

They tracked the whale using a platform called Happy Whale, which Cheeseman cofounded. It lets citizen scientists, researchers, and whale watchers share their whale photos, helping experts identify whales by the unique underside of their tails.

“When (whales) dive, they lift their tails, and anyone taking a picture of their tail can record the identity of the animal,” Cheeseman said.

Changing patterns in a changing world

Humpbacks generally show strong loyalty to their breeding sites, though occasional shifts happen.

Researchers do not fully understand why whales change their breeding locations, but they see that males and females can both move between different spots.

Scientists think that environmental conditions, competition, and mate availability may influence these changes. Instead of repeating their old routes, some whales may strike out in new directions.

Cheeseman explained that the whale in this study may have left Colombia due to competition with other males for mates or because of food scarcity, noting that these conditions might push whales to explore new waters.

Why does this matter?

In the 20th century, whaling in the Indian Ocean killed nearly 95% to 99% of the humpback population there, according to Cheeseman.

That leaves many questions unanswered about their current habits. Researchers say that understanding modern humpback behavior is like observing a classroom full of youngsters without many older individuals around.

“We’re looking at their behavior like going into a kindergarten classroom,” Cheeseman said. “There’s maybe one adult, someone who’s middle-aged and a whole bunch of children.”

These shifting demographics mean whales are making new cultural patterns, and unexpected movements could shape how these creatures interact with each other.

Documenting humpback whale travel

Since the 1970s, whale watchers and scientists have used tail photography to identify individuals. Platforms like Happy Whale now let many people submit images, broadening the amount of information available.

Cheeseman noted that the database currently includes around 109,000 individual whales. The increased collaboration encourages more inclusive research projects worldwide.

“(Happy Whale) is going to bring more opportunity for sharing and networking to make our global research partnerships more inclusive,” Friedlaender said.

Uncertain futures and new connections

This whale’s travel outside its usual breeding pattern raises questions about acceptance in its new location. Changes in travel routes may mean whales encounter different populations.

As these movements occur, whales could begin mixing genes and behaviors, influencing how future generations migrate and choose their homes.

Cheeseman said that new sightings will provide more clues. “With every photograph we receive we’re looking for every whale we know,” Cheeseman said.

Humpback whale travel creates communities

The Indian Ocean now holds younger populations of humpbacks trying to find their way. Some may follow old patterns, while others search for new possibilities.

In addition, shifts in migration might change social bonds and behaviors.

“These different paths can connect populations that we otherwise would never think would be in touch with each other to share information and genes that make these populations into more of a global community,” Friedlaender concluded.

No one can say when or where this whale will appear next, but future sightings and photographs may deepen our understanding. The world’s oceans hold many secrets about how humpbacks live, move, and interact.

As more data come to light, researchers and regular folks can pool their knowledge, helping piece together how whales adapt to changing waters and shifting relationships.

The full study was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–