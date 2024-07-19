Intermittent fasting could be the key to better health

Is there more to the phrase “you are what you eat” than we might think? Perhaps we should also be considering – not just what – but when we eat. The timing of meals plays a significant role in overall health and well-being. Recent research has shed light upon the benefits of intermittent fasting.

Dr. Krista Varady, a leading scientist in the Department of Kinesiology and Nutrition at the University of Illinois Chicago, specializes in intermittent fasting with over fifteen years of research in weight management and metabolic diseases.

Impact of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a structured eating pattern. It involves cycles of eating and not eating. This method is designed to manage calorie intake that works within specific timeframes.

The technique has garnered significant attention in the scientific community. In short, the method involves alternating periods of eating and fasting, which can help regulate metabolism and support weight management.

Food for thought

This special issue of research features several studies. One notable study, led by Dr. Alaina P. Vidmar from the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Keck School of Medicine of USC, focuses on type 2 diabetes in adolescents.

This condition is increasing in many communities. The study explores an 8-hour eating window for obese teenagers with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes.

The results? Late time-restricted eating proved to be both safe and effective, leading to meaningful weight loss and a decrease in liver enzymes. Also, there were no negatives concerning sleep, eating behaviors or physical activity.

Night owls versus early birds

On another enlightening note, research from Dr. Jess A. Gwin at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine delves into our sleep patterns and our eating habits.

Conventional wisdom, and most parents, will tell you not to eat just before bed. This study supports that, pointing out that breakfast skipping and late-night snacking could mess with our sleep quality.

Intermittent fasting and fitness

One particularly intriguing aspect of intermittent fasting is its impact on exercise performance. Dr. Mark Mattson, a neuroscientist at Johns Hopkins University, played a crucial role in the study.

How does this work? During fasting, the body shifts from using glucose-based energy to ketones, which has been shown to enhance muscle efficiency and reduce recovery times.

Moreover, fasting seems to stimulate the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), aiding mental clarity and cognitive function. This additional benefit is a welcome bonus to any fitness regimen.

Significance of the method

“Many people stop adhering to standard diets that restrict calories because they become frustrated with having to regularly monitor food intake day in and day out. Intermittent fasting protocols can bypass this requirement by allowing participants to simply ‘watch the clock’ instead of monitoring calories, while still producing weight loss,” said Dr. Varady.

Furthermore, she noted, intermittent fasting does not require the purchase of expensive food products and allows individuals to continue consuming familiar foods, making it a highly accessible diet, especially for lower resource patient groups.

“Although fasting regimens are no more effective than other diet interventions for weight management, these protocols offer individuals an alternative, straightforward approach to addressing obesity by omitting the need for calorie counting.”

Dr. Varady pointed out that while weight loss is important, having a diet with a wide variety of nutrient dense foods such as fruits, vegetables and legumes is paramount in maintaining a replete nutritional status.

Tips to get started

Starting intermittent fasting can be simple with these tips:

Pick a fasting schedule that works for you, like:

16/8 method: Fast for 16 hours and eat during an 8-hour window.

5:2 method: Eat normally for 5 days and cut calories for 2 days.

Start slowly by gradually increasing your fasting time. Stay hydrated with water and herbal teas. Plan your meals to avoid impulsive eating and ensure they are balanced. Listen to your body; if you feel dizzy or very tired, adjust your plan. Consult a healthcare professional before starting, especially if you have health issues.

The study is published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

