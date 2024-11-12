Last supermoon of 2024, the Beaver Moon, will rise this week

They say all good things come to an end. And this week, we will witness the last supermoon of 2024. This dazzling celestial pattern will take center stage for the fourth time this year, illuminating our night skies with an intensity that we won’t see again until 2025.

“Skywatchers can see the next full moon, the Beaver Moon, on November 15, starting at 4:29 p.m. EST. This moon is extra special as it’s the final supermoon of 2024, meaning the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual,” noted NASA.

The Beaver Moon

November’s full moon is traditionally known as the Beaver Moon. This name comes from Native American and colonial times when beavers were actively preparing for winter, and it was the time to set beaver traps before the water froze.

The full moon’s timing helped trappers work late into the evening by the moonlight, making it an essential time for both hunting and survival preparations.

The Beaver Moon is usually the last full moon before the winter solstice, marking the shift into colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere. For skywatchers, it’s an ideal time to view a bright, clear full moon since November nights are often crisp and clear.

Bigger, brighter, closer

The Beaver Moon will look more impressive than usual as it swings by Earth at a distance of about 225,000 miles on Thursday, just before reaching its full luminary peak on Friday.

The supermoon is no one-act wonder, having kicked off its tour in August. Last month, it dazzled us at a distance that was 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers) closer than the position of the upcoming Beaver Moon.

The grand finale of the 2024 supermoons will arrive just after the peak of the Taurid meteor shower and just before the Leonids are most active.

Supermoons of 2024

This year has kept us moonstruck four times over. August’s supermoon was 224,917 miles away, which was outdone by September’s full moon at a distance of 222,131 miles away.

September’s supermoon was punctuated by a partial lunar eclipse, reminiscent of a small bite. The Earth’s shadow cloaked the moon, and this sight was visible across much of the Americas, Africa, and Europe.

October’s supermoon was the closest of 2024 at a distance of 222,055 miles from Earth.

Supermoon’s close approach to Earth

When it comes to a supermoon, it’s not just the size, but the brightness that counts. It can outshine its regular luminosity by up to 30 percent. While a supermoon appears up to 14 percent larger than a regular full moon, it is not physically bigger.

This effect happens because a supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee.

When a full moon occurs at this closer point, it appears larger and reflects more sunlight, making it look especially luminous.

Supermoon 2024: Legends and myths

Throughout history, the supermoon has captivated human imagination, inspiring countless myths, legends, and cultural interpretations across diverse civilizations.

Heightened emotions and behavior

In many cultures, the supermoon is believed to amplify emotions and influence human behavior.

This idea might stem from longstanding associations between the moon and tides, leading to beliefs that the moon similarly affects human emotions. Some people believe it heightens feelings of love, passion, or even aggression.

Spiritual energy

Many spiritual traditions consider a supermoon event as a powerful time for reflection, healing, and new beginnings. Some believe the supermoon enhances intuition, making it an ideal time for meditation, setting intentions, or letting go of old energies.

Supermoons are sometimes celebrated with rituals, like burning sage or journaling, to harness its “supercharged” energy.

Bad omens and superstition

In some cultures, a larger-than-usual moon was seen as a bad omen, linked to natural disasters like earthquakes or storms.

This belief, while without scientific basis, persists in popular culture, with people associating supermoons with strange happenings or increased accidents.

Supermoon in scientific endeavors

Beyond its visual spectacle, the supermoon serves as a significant tool in scientific research, providing an exceptional opportunity for astronomers and researchers to gather valuable data.

By illuminating lunar features with unmatched clarity, it assists in refining understanding of the lunar surface, contributing to ongoing studies in geology and potential resource utilization. Moreover, the increased brightness and proximity facilitate educational and outreach initiatives.

Public engagement activities during a supermoon can ignite interest in astronomy and the broader sciences, empowering future generations with a passion for celestial sciences.

As explorations extend beyond Earth, the supermoon remains integral to both artistic and scientific pursuits, bridging the gap between beauty and knowledge.

