Mapping the universe may reveal secrets of dark energy

The nature of dark energy remains one of the biggest mysteries in modern physics. Dark energy is thought to make up about 68% of the universe. However, its true nature is still unknown.

To shed light on this puzzle, an ambitious mission is underway. The European Space Agency (ESA), armed with essential contributions from NASA, has embarked on a mission named Euclid.

The scientists are eager to understand why the universe is expanding at an accelerating pace – a phenomenon that is attributed to dark energy.

Euclid surveys the dark universe

The Euclid mission will explore both dark energy and dark matter. To study the evolution of the “dark universe,” Euclid is creating a 3D map of the universe.

At the International Astronomical Congress in Milan, ESA released impressive images captured by the Euclid spacecraft.

This 208-gigapixel mosaic contains 260 observations in visible and infrared light made in just two weeks from March 25 and April 8 this year.

Euclid is creating a cosmic atlas

The captured coverage is more than 500 times the area of the sky covered by a full Moon, giving us an extensive look into the vastness of the cosmos.

Remarkably, the mosaic accounts for just 1% of the extensive survey Euclid is set to conduct over six years, which will cover one-third of the universe.

The mission will continue to observe the shapes, distances, and motions of stars and galaxies, some of which are located over 10 billion light-years away.

The ultimate goal is to create the largest 3D cosmic map ever made, potentially containing billions of celestial bodies.

Celestial objects in great detail

Although the mosaic only reveals a fraction of the total survey area, the spacecraft’s sensitive cameras have captured an astonishing number of celestial objects with great detail.

For example, enlarging one particular image by a factor of 600 reveals the complex structure of a spiral galaxy in the galaxy cluster Abell 3381, located 470 million light-years away.

Jason Rhodes is an observational cosmologist stationed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

“We have already seen beautiful, high-resolution images of individual objects and groups of objects from Euclid. This new image finally gives us a taste of the enormity of the area of sky Euclid will cover, which will enable us to take detailed measurements of billions of galaxies,” said Rhodes.

Tremendous range of Euclid images

“What really strikes me about these new images is the tremendous range in physical scale. The images capture detail from clusters of stars near an individual galaxy to some of the largest structures in the universe,” said JPL scientist Mike Seiffert.

“We are beginning to see the first hints of what the full Euclid data will look like when it reaches the completion of the prime survey.”

Forthcoming cosmic expeditions

While the Euclid mission continues to unravel the secrets of dark energy and the universe, we can also look forward to NASA’s forthcoming Nancy Grace Roman mission.

This mission, scheduled for launch by May 2027, will provide higher-resolution images of millions of galaxies and peer deeper into the universe’s past.

Mission planners will use Euclid’s findings to shape Roman’s dark energy work, providing complementary information that will help us further explore the mysteries of the dark universe.

With missions like Euclid, we are one step closer to unraveling some of the most perplexing mysteries of the cosmos – such as the enigma of dark energy.

Dark energy and cosmic evolution

The term “dark energy” was introduced to rationalize the perplexing phenomenon driving the universe’s accelerated expansion, a revelation that fundamentally altered our perception of cosmic evolution.

Some scientists suggest dark energy might be an inherent property of space itself, echoing ideas proposed by Albert Einstein regarding the cosmological constant.

Other experts speculate that dark energy could signify a new, yet enigmatic energy field or force awaiting discovery.

Understanding dark energy is critical for both predicting the fate of the universe and grasping the fundamental laws that underpin its structure.

The Euclid mission will explore the large-scale framework of outer space and its transformation over epochs. Through precise measurements of galaxy shapes and distributions, Euclid may finally reveal how dark energy influences the expansion of the universe.

Video & Image Credit: ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA/CEA Paris-Saclay

