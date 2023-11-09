Mixed forests with many tree species are more effective at carbon storage

In the global fight against climate change, trees serve as an invaluable ally. This is especially true in mixed forests. Through the process of photosynthesis, forests absorb atmospheric carbon dioxide — a primary greenhouse gas — and store it in soil, shrubs, and their very fibers.

This natural form of carbon sequestration is essential in the efforts to slow down the warming of our planet. Recognizing this, many countries have pledged to restore forests as a part of their environmental strategies.

Mixed forests vs. monocultures

Recent research emphasizes a key nuance in reforestation efforts: the type of forests we restore. Mixed forests — ecosystems where a variety of tree species coexist — outshine their single-species counterparts in carbon storage.

Dr. Emily Warner of the University of Oxford and her team have shown that forests with a mix of species can store up to 70% more carbon than monocultures. The secret lies in the complementary traits of different species which, when combined, lead to more effective carbon absorption and storage.

Dual benefits of mixed species forests

Apart from carbon storage, mixed forests bring forth increased resilience against threats such as pests, diseases, and climate disturbances. This resilience not only safeguards the forests but also ensures the longevity of their carbon storage capabilities.

Additionally, these forests are hotspots for biodiversity, supporting a richer variety of life forms and providing a wider range of ecosystem services.

Despite the clear advantages of mixed forests, reforestation efforts around the world are predominantly geared towards monoculture plantations. These are often chosen for their simplicity and economic benefits. However, this approach overlooks the long-term environmental and ecological gains of diversified planting.

Comparative analysis of carbon stocks

In a comprehensive study spearheaded by Dr. Warner, an international team of scientists has laid bare the stark differences in carbon storage between mixed and single-species forests.

Their analysis, which includes data from studies since 1975 and recent global tree diversity experiments, indicates that four-species mixtures are particularly effective as carbon sinks, more so than even the best-performing monocultures.

The implications of this study are significant for forest management. Dr. Susan Cook-Patton, a collaborator from The Nature Conservancy, highlights that there’s not only an environmental but also a productivity incentive to diversify newly planted forests.

These findings could potentially reshape reforestation policies and practices, aligning them more closely with climate change mitigation goals.

Diversification as a strategy

While the study’s findings are compelling, the researchers acknowledge the need for more data, especially from older and more diverse forests. They call for extended research to further understand the dynamics behind the increased carbon storage in mixed forests and how it may vary by factors such as location, species mix, and forest age.

This research advocates for a shift in the global reforestation approach. By embracing the diversification of planted forests, we can significantly amplify the benefits of our reforestation efforts, turning them into more potent tools against climate change.

As countries continue to develop and refine their environmental strategies, this study serves as a crucial piece of evidence for the potential of mixed-species forests in creating a more sustainable and resilient future.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.