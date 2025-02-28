Moderate belly fat may actually boost brain health

Belly fat – most people want less of it. It is linked to heart disease, diabetes, and other health risks. But what if losing too much of it could also have unexpected downsides for the brain?

New research from Toho University in Japan suggests that visceral fat – the deep fat stored around organs – does more than just pad the waistline. It may actually help keep the brain functioning as we age.

Not all belly fat is bad

The study, published in GeroScience, challenges the idea that all fat is bad. While excess visceral fat remains dangerous, a moderate amount might be critical for brain health.

Forgetfulness, slower thinking, and difficulty focusing are some of the frustrating aspects of cognitive decline that often come with aging.

Particularly interesting is the role that belly fat plays in this process. The researchers found that belly fat communicates with the brain via chemical signals.

One of these influential messengers is a protein called CX3CL1, tasked with preserving memory and cognitive function.

Role of belly fat in brain function

An essential molecule in brain science is the BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor). It aids neurons in growing, surviving, and building new connections – all of which are critical for learning and memory.

However, with aging, BDNF levels naturally decrease, leading to cognitive slowing, memory loss, and a higher risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

CX3CL1 production in belly fat was found to help keep BDNF levels stable, but with age, both CX3CL1 and BDNF levels decline.

Belly fat and brain health are linked

To validate the fat-brain link, the Toho University scientists manipulated CX3CL1 levels in mice through experiments.

When they artificially lowered CX3CL1 in younger mice, signs of premature brain aging were noted, as BDNF levels dropped considerably. On the other hand, when older mice were injected with extra CX3CL1, BDNF levels rose again, restoring some of the brain’s youthful resilience.

This indicates that CX3CL1 and BDNF play crucial roles in brain aging.

The role of stress hormones

The reasons behind a decline in CX3CL1 production are linked to stress hormones – cortisol in humans and corticosterone in mice. These hormones regulate various bodily functions, including CX3CL1 production.

“Glucocorticoids boost CX3CL1 production. An enzyme in belly fat called 11β-HSD1 reactivates inactive forms of glucocorticoids and keeps them active in cells, promoting glucocorticoid-dependent expression of CX3CL1,” noted Dr. Yoshinori Takei, one of the study’s authors.

However, with aging, 11β-HSD1 levels decline, leading to a slowdown in CX3CL1 production, a drop in BDNF levels, and consequent cognitive decline.

Changing perception of belly fat

This discovery shifts our traditional views on belly fat. While it is linked to serious conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, this research suggests that visceral fat is not just a storage unit. It plays an active role in brain function.

The researchers stress the importance of balance. Maintaining a healthy range of visceral fat is key. Too little can diminish brain-protecting signals, while too much increases the risk of severe metabolic diseases.

Belly fat and brain-boosting treatments

The findings raise many intriguing questions about future treatments for cognitive decline.

Could doctors develop therapies to preserve or enhance CX3CL1 production in order to maintain BDNF levels? Is it possible to slow cognitive decline by focusing on the fat-brain link?

While the research is in its early stages, it reminds us that the body works as an interconnected system. What happens in one part can influence the whole, including the brain.

Practical implications for health

While scientists explore these potential treatments, individuals can undertake certain lifestyle practices to support brain health. Regular exercise, a nourishing diet, and effective stress management are all vital.

Since chronic stress disrupts hormone balance, impacting both CX3CL1 and BDNF levels, these proactive measures can play a significant role in maintaining cognitive health.

This research questions the simple narratives about belly fat and its role in brain health. While excess visceral fat remains harmful, a certain amount is crucial for maintaining cognitive sharpness.

The relationship between belly fat and brain health turns out to be more complex than previously thought. The body has its own way of maintaining balance – and sometimes, the solutions are hidden in unexpected places.

The study is published in the journal GeroScience.

