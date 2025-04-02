More Americans now link alcohol consumption to cancer

More Americans are starting to connect alcohol consumption with cancer risk. According to a new national survey, over half of U.S. adults now believe that drinking alcohol regularly increases the chance of developing cancer later in life.

This marks a notable increase from last year, when only 40% made that connection. The survey, conducted between January 30 and February 10, 2025, comes from the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

Researchers asked more than 1,700 U.S. adults about their understanding of alcohol’s health effects, and the results suggest that recent public health messaging may be making an impact.

The power of public messaging

One likely reason for the shift is the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory released on January 3, 2025.

The statement warned that drinking alcohol increases the risk of developing at least seven types of cancer – including breast, colon, and liver cancer – and recommended that alcoholic beverages carry clearer warning labels. The advisory received widespread media attention.

“Our data suggest that the Surgeon General’s synthesis of the science showing that alcohol consumption increases one’s risk of cancer got traction,” noted Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center.

“The Surgeon General’s impact is a reminder that what health officials communicate about science can affect behavior.”

While several reports on alcohol and health were released around the same time, including one from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and another from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, most respondents were unaware of those.

The Surgeon General’s message was the only one that reached a large audience.

Alcohol reports are influencing behavior

Nearly half of those surveyed said they had heard or read about recent reports on the health impact of alcohol.

When asked to name which report they remembered, 46% pointed to the Surgeon General’s advisory. However, 44% were unsure which one they had encountered.

The survey also asked whether exposure to these reports influenced people’s choices.

Almost 1 in 3 respondents (29%) said they would be less likely to accept a drink if offered in a social setting. But for most (61%), the reports made no difference.

A small group (9%) said they’d be more likely to accept a drink after learning about the reports.

Among those more inclined to take a drink, 73% said they’d also be more likely to accept a second one if offered. In contrast, 22% said they’d be less likely to accept a second drink.

Opinions about moderate alcohol use

Moderate drinking is typically defined as one drink a day for women and up to two for men.

When asked about this level of alcohol use, 47% of those who recalled only one report said the report framed moderate drinking as harmful.

About 25% believed it described both harmful and beneficial effects. Another 20% were unsure what the report said.

While these numbers suggest that some confusion remains, public understanding seems to be heading in a new direction – especially in light of high-profile warnings and growing media coverage.

With over half of Americans now aware of the link between alcohol use and cancer, the conversation around moderate drinking may continue to evolve.

What this means moving forward

The rising awareness about alcohol’s link to cancer signals a shift in public perception. As more people connect everyday behaviors with long-term health risks, health officials may see new opportunities to improve labeling, education, and outreach.

Still, with a significant portion of the population unsure or unconvinced, there’s clearly work to be done.

Public health campaigns that clearly communicate the risks – like the Surgeon General’s advisory – can help people make more informed choices.

Whether or not these messages continue to change behavior will depend on how they are delivered, how frequently they are repeated, and how much trust they earn from the public.

As the conversation around alcohol continues, the next challenge may not be just raising awareness – but helping people turn that awareness into meaningful decisions.

Details of the survey were published by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania.

