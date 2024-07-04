NASA's new telescope aims to find inhabited planets by 2050

NASA is all geared up to launch a unique telescope that could possibly uncover inhabited planets by 2050. They have named it Habitable Worlds Observatory (HWO), and it will primarily focus on detecting a ‘wide variety of biosignatures’ emitted by living organisms.

Introducing Dr. Jessie Christiansen, the esteemed chief scientist for NASA, who is dedicated to the search for extraterrestrial life.

She firmly believes that HWO will find ‘a signal in the atmosphere of a planet in the habitable zone of a star like our sun within our lifetime.

Dr. Christiansen’s work is at the forefront of astronomical research, exploring the potential for life beyond our planet. Her optimism and expertise inspire the scientific community and the public alike.

Search for inhabited planets with HWO

NASA’s team has identified 25 Earth-like planets around sun-like stars. These are potential candidates for further exploration.

These planets could have conditions suitable for life. Hence, the discovery is particularly significant for the search for extraterrestrial life.

Noteworthy strides are also being taken to construct Habitable World Observatory‘s next-generation hardware and code.

With a whopping three NASA contracts totaling $17.5 million, the aim is to enrich the detail of nearby exoplanet data.

This funding will facilitate the development of advanced technologies, enhancing the precision and scope of our observations, and ultimately bringing us closer to understanding the universe and our place within it.

HWO’s construction and features

Super Hubble is the name the experts are using to refer to HWO. It embodies the features to directly image Earth-size planets revolving around other stars.

This will be coupled with ultra-precise optics to scrutinize the atmospheres of these worlds for signs of life.

Berkeley astronomer, and co-leader of HWO’s Science Architecture Review Team (START), Dr. Courtney Dressing, proposed equipping HWO with the capacity to detect a ‘wide variety of biosignatures.’

These include ‘biogenic’ gases, aerosols, and other airborne pollutants; ‘surface biosignatures,’ like the infra-red heat produced by vegetation, and even more artificial ‘technosignatures’ that would be made by a civilized alien race.

Looking ahead to inhabited planets

Despite discovering over 5,000 new exoplanets and cataloging a few dozen earth-like candidates, Dr. Christiansen admits that major progress is yet to be made.

“We still haven’t found a planet like the Earth, a rocky planet in the habitable zone of a star like the sun,” she says.

However, she maintains faith in the potential of HWO to find proof of extraterrestrial life and inhabited planets not too long after it’s launched in 2040.

Behind the scenes at HWO

To construct this marvel, military contractors Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Ball Aerospace will begin their contributions to HWO this summer.

Isn’t it astonishing that this year’s spend alone is $17.5 million, and it is anticipated that the US government may devote up to $11 billion to the HWO telescope project?

Let’s also take a moment to pay tribute to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named after Edwin Hubble, it has made over 1.5 million observations since its mission began in 1990. These observations have helped publish around 18,000 scientific papers.

The HWO aims to build on its predecessor’s achievements and extend our grasp of the universe even further.

HWO and implications for humanity

The HWO’s discoveries extend beyond scientific curiosity. They could deeply impact humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe.

Detecting biosignatures or technosignatures on other planets could confirm we are not alone. This might transform our philosophical, ethical, and theological perspectives.

Such a paradigm shift could spur interest in space exploration and foster international collaboration in addressing the universal quest for knowledge.

Furthermore, the technologies developed for HWO are likely to spur innovations in other fields, including environmental monitoring and medical imaging, illustrating the wide-ranging benefits of investment in astronomical research.

Therefore, while the primary goal of HWO is to find extraterrestrial inhabited planets, its broader impact could touch many aspects of human life.

Ultimately, the HWO stands as a beacon of scientific progress and human ingenuity, promising to elevate our cosmic understanding and possibly answer one of humanity’s oldest questions: Are we alone?

