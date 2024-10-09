NOAA: 'Severe' solar storm expected to reach Earth tomorrow

A powerful solar storm is racing towards our planet, expected to hit Earth tomorrow, and a radiant comet is making an unforgettable appearance near our Sun. Lets dive into the details and figure out what this intriguing cosmic activity means for us.

G4 “Severe” solar storm watch

According to scientists at the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) reveal that, on October 8, 2024, the Sun’s surface witnessed a significant and fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME).

A fast coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun the evening of October, 8, 2024, and is likely to arrive at Earth on October 10, 2024. Credit: NASA

Speeding between approximately 745 and 807 miles per second, this CME is slated to reach Earth on October 10th.

A CME resembles an expansive bubble of gas filled with magnetic field lines, expelled from the Sun. This bubble, when it reaches us, could interact with Earth’s magnetic field, possibly causing a geomagnetic storm.

Geomagnetic solar storms: The basics

Geomagnetic storms are disturbances in Earth’s magnetic atmosphere caused by solar wind and CMEs. They range from G1 (Minor) to G5 (Extreme) on a classification scale.

The imminent CME has the power to initiate a G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm upon landing.

What’s noteworthy is the potential impact of a G4 storm on our lives.

Voltage irregularities may occur in power systems, protective equipment might involuntarily shutdown key assets.

Satellite navigation and radio communications might suffer, particularly in higher latitudes.

Pipelines could fall prey to induced currents.

Solar radiation activity

As we brace for the geomagnetic storm, a strong solar radiation storm, classified as S3, began on — you guessed it — October 9th.

These kinds of storms happen when the Sun ejects a significant burst of energetic particles, primarily protons, hurtling towards Earth.

The ramification of an S3 radiation storm can include satellite operations being impacted and increased radiation levels for passengers and crew on high-altitude, polar flights.

Airlines sometimes reroute flights to lower altitudes or more southerly routes to lessen exposure.

Dazzling comet joins the solar circus

Adding an element of spectacle to this celestial drama, Comet C/2023 A3, also known as Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, is making its grand appearance.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) came into view of the NASA/SOHO Coronagraph on October 7, 2024. The comet’s appearance coincided with an X2.1 (R3-Strong) flare and a pair of coronal mass ejections (CME). The comet will continue to pass from the right to the top left of the Sun into October 10th before it moves out of view by October 11th. Credit: NASA

This spectacle became visible to NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) on October 7, 2024 and will stay on our radars until around October 11, 2024.

Interestingly, the comet’s debut coincides with an X-class solar flare — an X2.1 flare, to be precise — and a couple of CMEs.

You might imagine that the comet prompted these solar happenings, but it’s simply cosmic choreography.

Impacts you can see

One of the most tangible results of geomagnetic storms is auroras, the Northern and Southern Lights.

With a G4 storm, auroras might light up skies much further south than usual, maybe as far as Alabama and northern California.

If you’re yearning for this natural light spectacle, it’s best to find a dark spot free from city lights on the nights of October 10th and 11th.

Keep tabs on local aurora forecasts and remember, the most splendid displays often occur in the late evening to early morning hours.

Staying ahead of the cosmic curve

While these space weather events are enthralling, they can also have tangible impacts.

Power companies, airlines, and satellite operators are keeping a vigilant eye on the situation to mitigate any potential disruptions.

How can you join in?

Stay tuned to updates from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

They offer real-time updates and forecasts about space weather events that might influence your day-to-day life.

Solar storms, comets, and skywatching

Our Sun is showing us once again that it’s an active and occasionally unpredictable acquaintance.

Whether you’re a casual skywatcher or just intrigued by how these events might influence your life, it’s a splendid time to gaze upwards and appreciate the wonders of our cosmic neighborhood.

So, snuggle into a warm jacket, locate a cozy spot under the night sky, and maybe you’ll be lucky enough to glimpse the auroras dancing above.

