Odyssey orbiter captures unprecedented images of Mars

NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter, a veteran in Martian exploration, has achieved yet another milestone in its long-standing mission.

Celebrating its 22nd year at Mars, the spacecraft has captured a series of awe-inspiring panoramic images of the red planet.

Brand new perspective

Jonathon Hill of Arizona State University is the operations lead for Odyssey’s camera, called the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS).

“If there were astronauts in orbit over Mars, this is the perspective they would have,” said Hill. “No Mars spacecraft has ever had this kind of view before.”

Remarkable achievement

The collection of ten images, taken from approximately 250 miles above Mars, showcases a breathtaking view of the Martian landscape enveloped in layers of clouds and dust.

These visuals not only provide a stunning representation of Mars but will greatly improve our scientific understanding of the planet’s atmosphere.

Behind the scenes

Creating such an expansive view wasn’t without its challenges. Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Lockheed Martin Space, the teams responsible for managing and operating Odyssey, invested three months in planning these observations.

THEMIS, an infrared camera sensitive to warmth, typically points straight down and is fixed in place on the orbiter. Its primary function involves mapping ice, rock, sand, and dust on Mars’ surface, along with monitoring temperature changes.

Complex operation

To capture a unique perspective of Mars, the entire spacecraft had to be rotated almost 90 degrees – a maneuver that required precise calculations to ensure the solar panels remained sunlit without overheating sensitive equipment.

This reorientation temporarily cut off communication with Earth, adding another layer of complexity to the operation.

The Martian atmosphere

The innovative method allowed for the observation of details in the Martian atmosphere that would otherwise remain unseen from a typical overhead perspective.

“I think of it as viewing a cross-section, a slice through the atmosphere,” said Jeffrey Plaut, Odyssey’s project scientist at JPL. “There’s a lot of detail you can’t see from above, which is how THEMIS normally makes these measurements.

Images of Phobos

Apart from capturing Mars, the mission also focused on Phobos, one of Mars’ moons.

By altering the angle and lighting conditions under which Phobos was observed, the team added unique data to their existing collection, which could potentially contribute to understanding the moon’s origin.

Study implications

These efforts are not only significant for the Odyssey mission but also for the upcoming Mars Moon eXplorer (MMX) mission, a collaborative effort between NASA and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency).

MMX aims to return samples from Phobos and Deimos, and insights gained from Odyssey’s observations of Phobos will be invaluable.

Odyssey’s latest accomplishment marks a significant milestone in Mars exploration, offering unprecedented views of the Martian horizon and contributing vital data that could shape future missions and scientific understanding of the red planet and its moons.

