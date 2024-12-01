Orcas attack whale sharks' pelvis to make them easier to catch

The Gulf of California is a place where whale sharks – the world’s largest fish – glide through the deep blue, growing up to 18 meters long. They are no longer the ocean’s undisputed titans.

Killer whales, or “orcas,” as they are popularly known, feast on marine mammals, turtles, and even these whale sharks.

It appears a pod might have honed new skills, making these whale sharks their choice prey.

New hunting behavior of killer whales

Erick Higuera Rivas, a seasoned marine biologist at Conexiones Terramar, recently shared fresh evidence to support this new hunting behavior during young whale shark aggregation in the Gulf of California.

Higuera Rivas, known for his significant contributions to marine biology, is the senior author of the related article published in Frontiers in Marine Science.

“Killer whales (Orcinus orca) are the apex predator in global oceans, and as such they are afforded access to prey species at all trophic levels and sizes. Due to their enhanced cognitive abilities, they are frequent predators of other ocean giants, including large sharks,” wrote the researchers.

“Observations of these predator-prey interactions are rare globally; however, records appear to be increasing in recent years, possibly due to increased access to surveillance.”

Orcas hunting whale sharks

The series of predation events occurred between 2018 and 2024, captured across images and videos by both the public and scientists.

Interestingly, an individual orca was consistently involved in three of the four reported events. This orca, known as Moctezuma, worked cohesively with other pod members, possibly specializing in shark hunting.

“When hunting, all pod members work together, hitting the whale shark to turn it upside down. In that position the sharks enter a state of tonic immobility and can no longer move voluntarily or escape by going deeper,” Higuera Rivas explained.

“By keeping it under control, the orcas then have greater ease and speed in approaching the pelvic area of ​​the shark and are able to extract organs of nutritional importance for them.”

Whale shark: Vulnerable prey

As the least protected part of the whale shark, the ventral side became an easy target for the orcas since there was less muscle and cartilage here, permitting easier access to the aorta.

Though the livers are a significant part of orcas’ diets, none of the photos captured showed orcas consuming the organ.

Implications of the findings

The discovery of a whale shark hunting pod in the Gulf of California highlights the urgent need for better management of marine adventurers and tourists to reduce disruption.

Higuera Rivas strongly emphasizes the importance of sustainable and respectful non-extractive use activities, urging for specific regulatory norms.

Further, this orca pod’s survival may be at risk due to potential climate change threats that could lead to the disappearance of whale sharks from the region.

Should this happen, it could lead to significant disruption in orca populations and their hunting behavior.

The findings offer researchers valuable insights into hunting adaptations unique to geographical location and species-specific needs.

“It is very impressive how orcas work together strategically and intelligently to access only a very specific area of ​​the prey. It highlights what great predators they are,” noted Higuera Rivas.

Delicate balance of marine ecosystems

The discovery of orcas hunting whale sharks has significant implications for conservation efforts aimed at protecting orca populations and their ecosystems.

Understanding the specific hunting adaptations and strategies employed by orcas in different regions can inform targeted conservation measures.

By implementing regulatory norms that promote sustainable and respectful non-extractive activities, we can help safeguard the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and mitigate potential threats posed by climate change.

This knowledge serves as a guiding light for conservationists and policymakers in their ongoing efforts to preserve these magnificent creatures and their habitats.

Orcas hunting behavior beyond sharks

While this study sheds light on the hunting adaptations of orcas in a specific geographical location, there is still much more to explore and discover.

Future research could focus on investigating the hunting behaviors and adaptations of orcas in different regions worldwide.

By studying these variations, researchers can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the ecological diversity and evolutionary dynamics of this apex predator.

Additionally, exploring the potential impacts of human activities and climate change on orca populations and their hunting behavior would further inform conservation strategies for their long-term survival.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–