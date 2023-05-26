Overfishing and habitat degradation have devastated marine ecosystems

Marine ecosystems of the South Atlantic Ocean that were once vibrant are now teetering on the brink of collapse. Overfishing and habitat degradation have forced a dramatic decline in recent decades, leading these underwater worlds to become shadows of their former selves.

These shocking revelations have been unearthed in a groundbreaking study led by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB).

The scientists at ICTA-UAB embarked on an innovative research journey that combined the worlds of marine biology and archaeology.

How the study was conducted

The researchers meticulously examined the archaeological remains of fish species from several sites in Brazil. The comparison between these ancient marine fingerprints and the current state of fish populations drew a sobering picture.

Before the surge of modern human activities, indigenous communities thrived along Brazil’s southern coast for thousands of years. They were sustained by the rich bounty of the sea, brimming with large, high trophic level fish and apex predators.

Primitive fishing technologies enabled these communities to intermittently exploit the seas without tipping the delicate ecological balance.

What the researchers learned

Today, the picture is drastically different. The study revealed a stark decrease in many species, especially sharks and rays, a trend likely tied to the accelerating human impacts of overfishing and habitat degradation.

“Many species documented in archaeological sites are now endangered, while for other species there is insufficient data on their distribution and abundance. By using archaeological data, we can gain insight into these lost environments and can redefine conservation baselines,” said study lead author Thiago Fossile.

This work underlines the pivotal role coastal and marine ecosystems once played in sustaining subsistence fisheries for thousands of years.

Study senior author André Colonese emphasized the value of the hundreds of archaeological sites. She noted that they “provide valuable information on past biodiversity, contributing to discussions on fisheries management and conservation.”

Impact on fish biodiversity

The findings also offered a fresh lens to understand the exploitation of fish biodiversity through time. Study co-author Mariana Bender from the Universidade Federal de Santa Maria stated, “It is amazing what archaeological sites can tell us relative to the impacts of ancient human populations on fish biodiversity. We found evidence that large top predators have long been exploited and recent fisheries have moved towards lower trophic levels. This process has been in place for thousands of years.”

Dione Bandeira of the Universidade da Região de Joinville, another contributor to the study, reminded us of the potential lessons we can learn from the past. “Indigenous environmental stewardship serves as a model for sustainable resource utilization and plays a crucial role in conserving biodiversity in tropical and subtropical regions of South America.”

The research, funded by the ERC TRADITION project, was a joint venture of experts from ICTA-UAB in Spain, Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität in Germany, and several Brazilian universities. The results are published in the journal PLOS One.

The study’s findings underscore the significance of integrating archaeological data into conservation debates, thereby bolstering the discipline’s relevance to contemporary environmental issues. As we face the stark realities of environmental degradation, insights from our past might hold the key to a sustainable future.

More about the impact of overfishing

Overfishing has long-lasting and potentially catastrophic impacts on marine ecosystems, the environment, and humanity at large.

Impact on marine ecosystems

Starting with marine ecosystems, overfishing can lead to a significant decline in the population of various fish species. This is especially noticeable with top predators like sharks and tunas. When these species are overfished, it disrupts the balance of the entire marine food web.

For instance, removing top predators can lead to an increase in the population of their prey, which in turn can overgraze on their food source. This phenomenon, known as a trophic cascade, can ultimately alter the structure and function of marine ecosystems, leading to their degradation and even collapse.

Impact on the environment

Furthermore, overfishing can lead to a decrease in biodiversity, with some species being fished to the point of endangerment or extinction. This not only harms the health of marine ecosystems but also reduces their resilience to other threats, such as climate change and pollution.

On a broader environmental level, overfishing can contribute to the loss of critical habitats. Some fishing methods, like bottom trawling, can destroy seafloor habitats, including coral reefs and seagrass beds, which serve as important nurseries for many fish species.

Impact on humanity

Turning to the impact on humanity, the consequences are equally grave. Many communities around the world rely heavily on fish for their food security and nutritional needs.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, fish provide more than 20% of the average per capita animal protein intake for about half the global population.

Overfishing threatens this vital food source and could potentially lead to nutritional deficiencies, particularly in coastal and island nations heavily reliant on seafood.

Moreover, the fishing industry is a significant economic driver and employer. It provides livelihoods for hundreds of millions of people worldwide, particularly in developing countries. Overfishing, therefore, threatens the economic stability of these individuals and can have cascading effects on local and national economies.

Lastly, the cultural importance of fishing should not be overlooked. For many societies, fishing traditions form a vital part of their cultural heritage and identity. Overfishing can erode these traditions and the associated cultural values.

In summary, overfishing is a complex issue with profound implications for marine ecosystems, the broader environment, and human societies. Addressing it requires comprehensive, collaborative, and sustainable fisheries management efforts on a global scale.

