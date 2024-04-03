Personality has a profound influence on gene expression

An international study led by the University of Granada (UGR) has unveiled the profound influence of personality on gene expression.

The researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to navigate the complex interactions between our mental states and genetic makeup. This approach offers new insights into the age-old question of how the mind and body are interconnected.

Furthermore, leveraging cutting-edge AI techniques, the study represents a significant leap forward. It enhances our understanding of the nuanced ways our inner world shapes our biological processes.

An unprecedented collaboration

This multi-disciplinary venture brings together experts from UGR’s Andalusian Interuniversity Research Institute in Data Science and Computational Intelligence (DaSCI), the Department of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, and the Biohealth Research Institute in Granada (ibs.GRANADA).

International collaboration with luminaries such as Professor Robert Cloninger from Washington University in St. Louis, and teams from Baylor College of Medicine and the Young Finns Study, further enriches the study’s scope and impact.

In-depth personality assessments

Utilizing comprehensive data from the Young Finns Study, the researchers tracked the health, physical condition, and lifestyle of Finland’s population across four decades.

The experts also analyzed in-depth personality assessments, probing into temperament and character. These evaluations reveal how distinct outlooks on life – like optimism or resilience – impact health outcomes.

Personality traits and physical well-being

The investigation connects the dots between mindset and physical health, emphasizing the interplay between our psychological states and physical well-being. It showcases the profound effect of our life perspectives on health, underscoring the importance of personality traits in our health journey. The results offer crucial insights for enhancing holistic health strategies.

“There is a growing body of evidence that genes do not operate in isolation, but rather form vast and complex information-processing networks of interacting genes, proteins, and small molecules,” wrote the study authors.

“In humans, these networks are self-organized as specialized functional modules that interact collaboratively by turning one another on and off to adapt to changing external and internal conditions. Such reciprocal feedback interactions coordinate information-transfer, thereby promoting a person’s healthy development and longevity despite stressors.”

A new understanding of gene expression

The findings are twofold. First, the experts identified a network of 4,000 genes forming multiple modules expressed in specific brain regions, linked to human personality inheritance. Second, they discovered these modules form a functional interactive network.

The network is capable of adapting gene expression to meet internal and external challenges. Such adaptation is vital for navigating the complexities of daily life and overall development.

Coral del Val and Elisa Díaz de la Guardia-Bolívar, the study’s co-lead authors, emphasize the discovery of a control center comprising six genes. This hub orchestrates the emotional and cognitive networks. It highlights genes that have remained unchanged through evolution and play critical roles in life’s regulatory systems.

“We conclude that the six-gene hub is the crux of an integrative network that orchestrates information-transfer throughout a multi-modular system of over 4,000 genes enriched in liquid-liquid-phase-separation (LLPS)-related RNAs, diverse transcription factors, and hominid-specific miRNAs and lncRNAs,” wrote the researchers.

“Gene expression networks associated with human personality regulate neuronal plasticity, epigenesis, and adaptive functioning by the interactions of salience and meaning in self-awareness.”

From research to real life: practical applications

The findings of this study have far-reaching implications, transcending academia to provide practical methods for boosting personal health and joy.

The research reveals a clear link between self-awareness, molded by our personalities, and how our genes work. This indicates that adopting a self-transcendent and inventive mindset could directly benefit well-being.

Moreover, the research sheds new light on the role of various gene types in our complex genetic network. This includes transcription factors, microRNAs, and long non-coding RNAs.

Of particular interest is the significant presence of a certain group of RNAs. Believed to be crucial in the dawn of cellular life, these RNAs highlight the unbroken line of evolution and the adaptability that defines our very being.

Personality configurations and human functioning

Professor Robert Cloninger reflects on the interconnectedness of mind and body, advocating for a proactive approach to cultivating well-being. He noted the potential for individuals to shape their health and happiness through creative, open-ended processes. This challenges the deterministic view that health is solely defined by genetic or environmental factors.

“Human functioning depends on personality configurations that indicate the level of self-awareness (i.e., insight) of a person’s perspective on the fundamental unity of existence and what is healthy, satisfying, and meaningful,” wrote the researchers.

“In turn, a person’s self-awareness shapes and guides the coherence of the interactions among three major systems of learning and memory underlying human personality.”

A vision for the future

The study not only clarifies the complex dynamics of gene expression influenced by personality but also paves the way for future research in genetics, psychology, and health sciences. It demonstrates the transformative potential of interdisciplinary research and AI. These tools are crucial in uncovering new dimensions of human health and the essence of our being.

As we explore the intricate link between our genes and personality traits, we approach a transformative period in health and psychology. Consequently, we are nearing an age where understanding the impact of our inner selves on our biology opens doors to tailor-made health strategies.

Such strategies will not only address symptoms but will also encompass a comprehensive perspective on well-being, integrating mental, physical, and emotional health aspects. This shift promises a future where health care is deeply personalized, reflecting our unique psychological and genetic makeup.

The study is published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

