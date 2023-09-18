Pfizer predicts 24% COVID vaccination decline this fall

Amidst the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies are making calculated decisions based on a predicted decline in demand for COVID vaccinations this fall. Pfizer, one of the major players in the vaccine market, has revealed that it expects a 24% vaccination rate for its COVID-19 vaccines in the United States during the upcoming fall season.

This projection was shared by Pfizer’s Chief Financial Officer, David Denton, at a conference on Monday, drawing attention to the waning demand for COVID-19 shots since their debut in 2021.

As the US prepares for its fall COVID vaccination drive, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to updated COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. Additionally, Novavax has entered the queue, submitting its vaccine for FDA review.

Moderna, another major name in the vaccine race, has forecasted that the demand for its vaccines in the fall will range between 50 million and 100 million doses.

Past vaccination campaigns

Federal statistics paint a clearer picture of the scenario, with data showing that only about 56.5 million Americans opted for the updated booster shots in the last re-vaccination drive. This was a time when a significant portion of the US populace had either already contracted the COVID virus or had been vaccinated.

However, contrasting this, a Reuters/Ipsos survey from the previous week has indicated that about 50% of Americans are now contemplating getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine. This could suggest a shift in the public’s sentiment towards re-vaccination.

Tackling the declining COVID vaccination demand

Recognizing the shift in demand from the initial rush in 2021, pharmaceutical companies have been continuously revising their strategies. Pfizer has stated its intention to introduce cost-cutting measures. This is especially true if the demand for its COVID-19 vaccination declines, and their antiviral treatments don’t meet their projections in the upcoming months.

Denton emphasized the company’s intention to make thoughtful investments, stating, “We want to make sure that we’re investing appropriately based on our R&D pipeline and the investments that we’re making and bets that we made … are aligned to the revenue performance of the company long term.”

Meanwhile, Moderna is considering streamlining its supply chain in response to the decreasing demand. Nevertheless, the company maintains an optimistic financial outlook, predicting sales to be between $6 billion to $8 billion.

In conclusion, as the pandemic continues to unfold and evolve, vaccine producers are grappling with changing demands, while also ensuring their strategic and financial decisions align with the broader goal of global health and safety.

