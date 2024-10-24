Poor sleep habits may age the brain faster

Ever felt like you can’t remember where you left your keys after a late night of binge-watching your favorite show? That could be more than just a coincidence.

A new study points to a fascinating, yet slightly alarming, connection between the quality of sleep in your early middle age years and the state of your brain health in late middle age.

Sleep’s role in brain health

It turns out that sleep, our nightly escape from reality, might be a significant player in maintaining the health of our most valuable organ – the brain and its age-related changes.

But, as is often the case with scientific research, this study does not claim that sleeping poorly accelerates brain aging. Still, it has highlighted a noteworthy association between inadequate sleep quality and signs of an aging brain.

Unraveling sleep and brain health

The study was led by Dr. Clémence Cavaillès at the University of California San Francisco. According to Cavaillès, prior research has suggested a link between sleep problems and deteriorating cognitive skills, thus increasing the risk of dementia in later years.

“Our study, which used brain scans to determine participants’ brain age, suggests that poor sleep is linked to nearly three years of additional brain aging as early as middle age,” noted Dr. Cavaillès.

This enlightening research included 589 participants with an average age of 40 at the beginning of the study.

The individuals were asked to complete sleep questionnaires at the start of the investigation and five years later. The participants’ brains were scanned 15 years post the study’s commencement.

Poor sleep characteristics

The researchers examined responses to questions such as difficulty in falling asleep, frequency of night awakenings, and waking up too early.

They tracked six poor sleep characteristics, including short sleep duration, poor sleep quality, trouble falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep, early morning awakening, and daytime sleepiness – all related to brain age impacts.

Participants were then divided into three groups based on their sleep characteristics – low, middle, and high.

Interestingly, the study found that about 70% of the participants were in the low group, indicating no more than one poor sleep characteristic.

On the other hand, 22% were in the middle group, with two to three bad sleep characteristics, and 8% were in the high group, indicating more than three poor sleep characteristics.

Brain age assessment

The researchers used cutting-edge machine learning techniques to examine participants’ brain scans and determine their “brain age” based on the level of brain shrinkage.

So, does poor sleep quality indeed lead to an “older” brain?

After adjusting for factors such as age, sex, high blood pressure, and diabetes, the experts found that people in the middle group had an average brain age that was 1.6 years older than those in the low group.

This disparity increased for those in the high group, who had an average brain age that was 2.6 years older.

Addressing sleep problems early

With four out of six sleep characteristics – bad sleep quality, difficulty falling and staying asleep, and early morning awakening – linked to greater brain age, the importance of good sleep hygiene in preserving brain health is apparent.

These findings were particularly significant when individuals demonstrated consistent poor sleep characteristics over five years.

Study co-author Dr. Kristine Yaffe is an expert in the epidemiology of dementia and cognitive aging at the University of California San Francisco and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

“Our findings highlight the importance of addressing sleep problems earlier in life to preserve brain health, including maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, exercising, avoiding caffeine and alcohol before going to bed and using relaxation techniques,” said Dr. Yaffe.

“Future research should focus on finding new ways to improve sleep quality and investigating the long-term impact of sleep on brain health in younger people.”

Sleep deprivation and brain health

While this study presents compelling findings, it’s crucial to note that its basis was participants’ self-reported sleep problems. Therefore, it is possible that sleep issues were not reported accurately.

So, the next time you consider stretching your waking hours into the night, remember, your brain might be footing the bill for that sleep deprivation.

As we continue to unravel the mysterious relationship between sleep and brain health, one thing seems clear – better sleep today could mean a healthier brain tomorrow.

The study is published in the journal Neurology.



