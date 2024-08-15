Pretend play builds the foundation for learning and relationships

New research is unfolding a fascinating story of pretend play in infants and toddlers. It tells a tale of evolution, one that starts from the very first peek-a-boo to the imaginative exploits of being a pretend princess or a pseudo superman.

This captivating account comes courtesy of an extensive study led by Professor Elena Hoicka, a professor of psychology in education the University of Bristol.

“Our findings highlight how pretending is a complex, evolving process which begins very early on in life, helping their cognitive and social skills to advance,” noted Professor Hoicka.

Pretend play and early development

Pretending or pretend play, as it’s commonly known, is when children act out various roles and scenarios. It’s a critical aspect of their developmental process, fostering creativity, social skills, and cognitive growth.

This research is based on a comprehensive survey involving 900 parents from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The parents shared their observations about their children aged from birth to nearly four years old (47 months).

What is intriguing is that the youngest age when children demonstrated an understanding of pretending was as early as four months. Half of the children at 12 months displayed pretence, and the same proportion were regularly engaging in pretend games themselves.

Evolution of pretend play

Interestingly, the research identified 18 different types of pretending that emerge and evolve during early years.

“This then moves on to pretending one object is another, for instance, pretending a banana is a phone. This type of pretending really opens up their sense of creative play as they can now imagine any object they want to play with,” explained Professor Hoicka.

As children turn two, their pretence shows more abstract thought. They start to pretend about actions and scenarios beyond their everyday realm like zooming off in a rocket ship. With improving language skills, these tots start to create complex storylines in their pretend games.

At the age of three, children’s creativity clocks the highest level. They start creating wild scenarios, sometimes even interacting with imaginary friends.

Additional benefits of pretend play

The benefits of pretend play extend beyond cognitive learning. Many forms of pretending involve physical activity, which helps children develop their motor skills, coordination, and spatial awareness

Through pretend play, children explore different emotions and social roles, which helps them understand empathy, cooperation, and conflict resolution. It also allows them to experiment with social interactions in a safe environment, learning how to negotiate, share, and take turns.

Furthermore, pretend play often requires children to follow rules and stay within the boundaries of their imaginary scenarios, helping them develop self-control and the ability to manage their emotions.

Pretending as a diagnostic tool

“With further research, the findings have the potential to be used as a diagnostic tool for developmental differences in early years. This could ultimately help parents, early years educators, and medical professionals better understand how to play with children at different stages of development,” said Professor Hoicka.

As parents and caregivers, creating a space that encourages pretend play can really boost our children’s development. It doesn’t take much – simple strategies can help kids go from just watching to actively participating in imaginative play.

Setting up a special play area with open-ended toys like blocks, dolls, costumes, and craft supplies invites children to explore their imaginations. Plus, when adults join in and show how everyday objects can turn into parts of fantastical stories, it sparks even more creativity.

Encouraging kids to play together with friends or siblings not only makes it more fun but also helps them develop social skills and empathy as they take on different roles in their adventures. Ultimately, engaging in pretend play nurtures creativity and builds important cognitive skills, laying a solid foundation for their future learning and relationships.

Imagine a world where a banana doubles as a telephone, and a toddler is your spaceship pilot. This is the world of children, and their teachers are their imagination and curiosity.

The study is published in the journal Cognitive Development.

