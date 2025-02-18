Primal instincts may still drive modern human decisions

Human history is shaped by patterns of power, competition, and survival instincts. These instincts, embedded deep in our nature, influence everything from politics to social structures.

While civilization has advanced, fundamental drives continue to shape human interactions. Without conscious effort, these instincts may perpetuate cycles of inequality, division, and environmental destruction.

Professor Jorge A. Colombo explores this idea in A New Approach to Human Social Evolution. The book combines neuroscience, anthropology, and behavioral science to offer a new perspective on how ancient survival mechanisms still guide modern society.

Dr. Colombo’s work suggests that recognizing and addressing these instincts is essential for building a more sustainable and just world.

How human instincts shape society

Dr. Colombo argues that human behaviors such as dominance, competition, and survival instincts are not just remnants of the past.

These drives are hardwired into human nature and continue to define global politics, economic inequality, and social hierarchies. They are deeply ingrained, influencing decisions at both individual and societal levels.

He warns that if people fail to recognize and counterbalance these instincts, they risk reinforcing power struggles, economic disparity, and environmental damage. Understanding these behavioral patterns is not just an academic pursuit but a necessity for addressing today’s global challenges.

“In an era marked by rising authoritarianism, economic inequality, environmental crises, and nationalism, understanding how ancient survival mechanisms continue to shape human behavior is crucial,” explained Dr. Colombo.

“With increasing polarization in politics, conflicts over resources, and the struggle for social justice, I contend that only through education and universal values can humanity transcend these instincts to foster a more sustainable and equitable society.”

Evolutionary origins of human behavior

Dr. Colombo, formerly a professor at the University of South Florida and principal investigator at CONICET (Argentina), explores how human behavior evolved from basic survival needs.

He explains that these instincts are deeply connected to early life as a species, where survival depended on competition for resources, territory, and social advantage.

When humans transitioned from prey to top predator, their brain structure changed. However, this shift did not erase primal survival mechanisms.

Instead, it reinforced territorialism, reproductive instincts, and dominance over others. Unlike other species, humans also developed an awareness of mortality, further shaping their behavior and social structures.

Within the neural circuits of the brain, fundamental survival responses remain. The fight-or-flight instinct, territorial aggression, and competition for resources continue to influence human actions.

These primal drives may be masked by cultural developments, but they still guide decision-making in ways that affect global stability.

Balance between human instinct and culture

The human brain has evolved beyond raw survival instincts, developing creativity, cognitive expansion, artistic expression, and complex communication.

However, Dr. Colombo argues that these intellectual advancements did not erase ancient drives. Instead, they modified how these instincts manifest in modern society.

Cultural norms, religious beliefs, and political ideologies often serve as a cover for these primal instincts. While societies promote peace, justice, and cooperation, they also enforce power structures that reflect ancient survival mechanisms.

Dr. Colombo suggests that this tension between cultural ideals and primal instincts explains many of today’s conflicts.

“Ancient animal survival drives persist in humans, masked under various behavioral paradigms. Fight and flight remain basic behavioral principles.”

“Even subdued under religious or mystic beliefs, aggressive and defensive behaviors emerge to defend or fight for even the most sophisticated peaceful beliefs, and events throughout humankind’s history support this evidence.”

Power and control shape global systems

Dr. Colombo identifies dominance as a key factor shaping human civilization. He points to politics, religion, and education as areas where power structures reinforce inequality.

Throughout history, those in positions of power have used military force, propaganda, and economic control to maintain dominance.

Religious institutions have also played a role in enforcing hierarchical structures. Concepts of punishment, divine authority, and moral superiority often serve to maintain control over populations.

Similarly, education systems have been designed to reinforce existing power dynamics, conditioning people to accept certain social structures.

Colombo argues that the accumulation of power – whether political, economic, or military – has led to widespread exploitation.

Over time, these structures have contributed to resource depletion, wealth inequality, and large-scale social divisions. While technological advancements have improved many aspects of life, they have also been used to reinforce these power dynamics.

Consequences of unchecked power

When dominance remains unchallenged, it leads to negative consequences for society and the environment.

The pursuit of power and profit has driven over-exploitation of natural resources, the development of destructive weapons, and widespread consumerism. Political and economic systems have been designed to manipulate public opinion, reinforcing cycles of poverty and social exclusion.

Dr. Colombo emphasizes that without conscious intervention, these systems will continue to create suffering.

He warns that marginalized communities will become increasingly vulnerable, lacking access to basic needs such as healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. If these issues are not addressed, inequality will deepen, and social tensions will escalate.

Knowledge can challenge human instincts

Dr. Colombo believes that education and universal values are the key to breaking free from these ancient behavioral patterns.

By promoting critical thinking and awareness of human instincts, societies can create opportunities for individuals to evolve beyond their primal drives.

He highlights the role of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, in shaping future educational opportunities.

However, Colombo warns that without equitable access to education, technological advancements may further widen the gap between privileged and disadvantaged populations. Addressing these disparities requires policies that prioritize equal access to knowledge and resources.

“The aggressiveness, cruelties, social inequities, and unrelenting individual and socioeconomic class ambitions are the best evidence that humans must first recognize and assume their fundamental nature to change their ancestral drive.”

“Profound cultural changes are only possible and enduring if humans come to grips with their actual primary condition.”

Understanding human instincts

Dr. Colombo’s work highlights the importance of understanding human nature in shaping a better future. By acknowledging deep-seated instincts, societies can work toward policies and cultural shifts that promote equality and sustainability.

Education, ethical leadership, and inclusive policies can help channel human instincts toward cooperation rather than conflict.

Recognizing these drives does not mean accepting them as unchangeable. Instead, it provides a foundation for creating a world that values fairness, opportunity, and ecological balance.

The challenge lies in whether humanity can rise above its ancient impulses and build a society that prioritizes long-term well-being over short-term dominance.

The choice between repeating historical cycles or creating meaningful change rests in the hands of individuals and communities willing to challenge their instincts for the greater good.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–