Purebred dogs are not more prone to disease than mixed-breed dogs

The belief that purebred dogs are inherently less healthy than mixed-breed dogs is a common misconception, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Purebred and mixed bred dogs

Purebred dogs are those that belong to a specific breed and have a documented pedigree in a breed registry. They are bred to meet specific standards set by official breed organizations, which may include characteristics like appearance, behavior, and other traits.

Mixed-breed dogs, also known as mutts or crossbreeds, are dogs that have more than one identifiable breed in their genetic history. They do not have a pedigree that traces back to specific breed lines and often possess a combination of traits from the different breeds in their lineage. Mixed-breed dogs are typically unique in appearance and behavior due to their varied genetic makeup.

Health comparison

“There are several well-known diseases that frequently occur in specific dog breeds,” said Dr. Kate Creevy, chief veterinary officer of the Dog Aging Project. “This has helped perpetuate the misconception that all purebred dogs are more prone to disease, but that is not the case.”

The comprehensive study examined health records from over 27,000 companion dogs. Here’s what the data revealed:

Breed-specific predispositions

Some dog breeds are known to have a higher likelihood of developing specific health problems due to their genetic makeup. For example, German shepherds are more prone to hip dysplasia, while golden retrievers have an increased risk of certain cancers.

However, it’s important to note that this does not mean all purebred dogs will automatically develop these conditions.The overall likelihood of a dog experiencing health problems is generally similar between purebred dogs and mixed-breed dogs.

Common conditions

Many common health issues affect both purebred and mixed-breed dogs with similar frequency. This includes problems like:

Ear infections (caused by bacteria, yeast, or ear mites)

Osteoarthritis (joint inflammation and pain)

Dental problems (plaque buildup, gum disease, tooth loss)

Preventative care for mixed and purebred dogs

Proactive care is essential for all dogs, regardless of whether they are purebred or mixed-breed. This includes:

Regular veterinary checkups and vaccinations to catch health problems early.

Addressing dental health through brushing, dental chews, and professional cleanings to prevent disease.

Managing allergies through dietary changes, medication, and reducing exposure to allergens.

Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise to prevent joint problems and other health risks.

Implications for pet owners

“People should consider many factors when choosing a dog, including environment, lifestyle, social interactions, and physical activity,” noted Dr. Creevy. Breed should be one factor among many when selecting a canine companion.

Understanding breed-specific predispositions, working with a veterinarian to develop a tailored care plan, and prioritizing preventative measures are essential aspects of responsible pet ownership.

Trends within purebred dog breeds

The researchers identified the 25 dog breeds most frequently represented in the Dog Aging Project, including popular breeds like labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, and German shepherds. These 25 breeds account for a significant portion (60%) of all the purebred dogs included in the research.

Across these breeds, conditions like dental calculus (tartar buildup), allergies, joint pain, and heart murmurs were amongst the most frequently reported health concerns.

Interestingly, mixed-breed dogs also experience many of these same common health problems.However, mixed breeds showed slightly lower occurrences of dental issues. Conversely, they had a slightly higher rate of accidental chocolate toxicity (which can be harmful or fatal to dogs).

Unexpected bite statistic

“We were surprised by the number of owners who reported that their dogs had experienced a bite from another dog,” noted Dr. Creevy.

This unexpected result highlights the need for further investigation into canine aggression. The researchers aim to gain a clearer understanding of the factors contributing to dog-on-dog biting behavior.

By exploring these factors, experts can potentially develop strategies to reduce the frequency and severity of dog bites in the future.

The Dog Aging Project

The Dog Aging Project is an ongoing research initiative that welcomes dogs from all walks of life. Their goal is to improve our understanding of how dogs age and promote canine health. This project operates as a community effort, meaning that dog owners play a vital role by providing information and sometimes samples (like fur or blood) from their pets.

Through this collaboration, researchers gather a huge amount of data that offers valuable insights into canine health. These insights don’t just benefit our furry friends; they also have the potential to inform studies on human health and aging.

This study highlights the importance of moving beyond breed-based assumptions when it comes to canine health. Responsible ownership, knowledge of potential breed-specific concerns, and a commitment to preventative care are the cornerstones of a long, healthy, and happy life for your four-legged friend.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

