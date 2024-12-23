Puzzling heat surge pushes Earth’s climate to new extremes

For many decades, scientists have documented how burning fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases that trap heat near Earth’s surface, driving a gradual – but consistent – warming trend.

Recently, however, the world has experienced an extraordinary surge in temperatures, catapulting the climate system into uncharted territory and confounding some of the best climate models available.

This abrupt, persistent streak of unprecedented warmth over the past two years has shattered temperature records, raising urgent questions: Why is it so much hotter than expected right now, and does it signal a more profound transformation underway?

A remarkable and persistent heat surge

After decades of steadily rising temperatures, 2023 saw a dramatic jump in global heat – enough for it to become the hottest year in recorded history. But the extraordinary nature of this uptick did not stop there.

By 2024, average sea-surface and air temperatures had shot up again, setting new records that far exceeded previous benchmarks.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the temperature anomalies between June 2023 and September 2024 were so far beyond typical year-to-year variability that experts called it an “unprecedented streak,” with 2024 now on track to be the warmest year ever documented.

“Warming in 2023 was head-and-shoulders above any other year, and 2024 will be as well,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies. “I wish I knew why, but I don’t. We’re still in the process of assessing what happened and if we are seeing a shift in how the climate system operates.”

While all scientists agree that greenhouse gases from fossil fuel use remain the primary driver of Earth’s overall warming trend, they are still debating how to explain this short-term explosion in global temperatures.

Changes in cloud patterns, air pollution, and the planet’s capacity to store carbon are among the suspected contributors, but experts believe it may take at least another year or two to fully untangle the puzzle.

“Uncharted territory” in climate records

Climate specialists characterize the past two years as pushing the planet “well into uncharted territory,” a phrase used by Richard Allan, a climate scientist from the University of Reading in the UK.

The magnitude of recent warming has tested established climate models, placing it, according to climatologist Sonia Seneviratne at ETH Zurich, “at the limit of what we would expect based on existing climate models.”

At the same time, Seneviratne emphasized that rising fossil fuel emissions make long-term warming trends wholly unsurprising.

So how is it that temperatures became so anomalous? Early theories focus on how natural climate variability has intersected with human-driven warming.

One factor is the unusually strong shift from a rare, three-year La Niña – which generally cools the planet by sending additional heat into the deep oceans – to a warming El Niño event that started in mid-2023, releasing stored energy back into the atmosphere.

While this helps explain some portion of the spike, temperatures remained persistently high even after El Niño peaked in January.

“It is difficult to explain this at the moment,” said Robert Vautard, a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). “We lack a bit of perspective. If temperatures do not drop more sharply in 2025, we will really have to ask ourselves questions about the cause.”

Factors contributing to the heat surge

Amid these extraordinary conditions, scientists have zeroed in on multiple theories that go beyond El Niño.

Shifts in airborne pollution

A global shift to cleaner shipping fuels around 2020 might have slashed emissions of sulfur compounds that ordinarily create reflective, mirror-like clouds in shipping lanes.

With fewer sulfur aerosols, more sunlight could be reaching the Earth’s surface, potentially accelerating warming.

Reduction in low-lying clouds

A peer-reviewed study proposed that a global decline in low-lying clouds might have allowed extra solar radiation to heat the surface, but establishing consistent data across the planet remains challenging.

Weakening of carbon sinks

Forests and oceans, traditionally known to absorb much of humanity’s carbon emissions, showed signs of stress in 2023. Scientists described this as an “unprecedented weakening” of Earth’s carbon sinks, suggesting the planet’s ability to store CO₂ might be faltering.

If sinks become less effective at capturing carbon, warming could speed up beyond current estimates.

Arctic tundra emissions

In December, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that Arctic tundra, which has locked away carbon dioxide for millennia, has begun releasing more CO₂ than it captures.

Such a shift, scientists warn, might tip the balance of the global carbon cycle, further feeding into accelerated warming.

None of these hypotheses alone fully accounts for the heat surge, prompting climate experts to suspect the convergence of multiple factors.

“We cannot exclude that some other factors also further amplified the temperatures… the verdict is still out,” said Seneviratne.

At odds with climate models

Climate models, which have reliably simulated broad, decades-long warming trends, appear to have underestimated just how extreme and enduring this recent heat streak would be.

“What occurred was at the limit of what we would expect based on existing climate models,” Seneviratne said. Some experts worry that if any key feedbacks or phenomena were missing from these models, the planet could be approaching a threshold of more profound, potentially less reversible changes.

Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, voiced concerns about rapidly warming oceans, which have long served as massive heat and carbon sinks.

“Oceans are warming at a rate scientists cannot fully explain,” he said last month. “Could this be a first sign of a planet starting to show a loss of resilience? We cannot exclude it.”

A warning for what may lie ahead

Record-high temperatures in 2023 and 2024 offer a stark reminder of the fragility of Earth’s climate system.

Although some interplay of El Niño, cloud cover, and carbon sink changes may explain part of the observed heat, the fundamental driver remains human emissions of greenhouse gases from fossil fuels.

Even if the dramatic peak fades in coming months, the possibility persists that Earth’s temperature baseline has permanently ratcheted up, edging us closer to thresholds that portend more dangerous extremes.

For many climate experts, these heat surges serve as yet another clarion call to reduce emissions swiftly, to develop robust adaptation strategies, and to keep monitoring the climate system’s every nuance.

If the current anomalies hint at hidden processes at work – like a weakening Arctic tundra sink or oceanic shifts – policy decisions made now to cut emissions and preserve resilience could become all the more consequential.

Vautard emphasized that if the climate doesn’t cool off more sharply in 2025, it would prompt scientists to reevaluate their assumptions about the interplay of natural and human-driven factors – perhaps indicating a more profound shift in how our climate operates.

In this uncertain scenario, building deeper scientific understanding becomes ever more urgent.

Building resilience against future heat surges

Although the short-term temperature surge has challenged existing forecasts, the broader climate consensus remains intact: Earth is warming at an alarming rate, primarily due to carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

This abrupt heat wave may be a harbinger of future extremes, or possibly just a short-lived but jarring deviation from expected patterns.

Determining which is the case will likely require another year or two of data, plus renewed efforts to bolster climate observation networks, refine models, and capture nuanced processes in the oceans, atmosphere, and polar regions.

No matter the final explanation, the world’s experience over the last two years underscores the climate’s capacity to surprise – sometimes by margins that drastically shift our sense of what is “normal.”

For policymakers, this event highlights both the urgency of emission cuts and the importance of resilience-building measures against more frequent or severe heat surges.

For scientists, the anomaly reveals how much is still left to learn about the planet’s complex interplay of feedbacks and stresses.

“We’re still in the process of assessing what happened and if we are seeing a shift in how the climate system operates,” Schmidt said.

Whether this remarkable episode proves to be a short detour or a glimpse of a new reality, it adds fresh impetus to the effort to better predict, manage, and mitigate the precarious path Earth is on.

