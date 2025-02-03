Refrigeration will finally get an upgrade with cleaner energy

Refrigeration is entering a new era with an innovative cooling technology that is gaining attention for its efficiency and environmental benefits.

The new technology, based on thermogalvanic cells, leverages the power of reversible electrochemical reactions to create a cooling effect.

Cleaner energy to cool to our lives

The cooling system stands out for its potential to reduce operational costs while offering superior scalability. This makes it adaptable for a wide range of applications – from wearable cooling devices to large-scale industrial systems.

The study was led by researchers at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China. Senior author Jiangjiang Duan emphasized the rising importance of thermogalvanic technology.

Duan noted that this technology has far-reaching implications in the realm of clean electricity production and low-power cooling.

A new design strategy

Thermogalvanic cells reap the benefits of heat produced by reversible electrochemical reactions to generate electrical power.

Though earlier studies had hinted at the limited potential of thermogalvanic cells to generate cooling power, Duan and his team overcame this obstacle by tweaking the chemicals used in the technology.

“While previous studies mostly focus on original system design and numerical simulation, we report a rational and universal design strategy of thermogalvanic electrolytes, enabling a record-high cooling performance that is potentially available for practical application,” explained Duan.

Unlocking greater cooling potential

The cooling thermodynamic cells are based on the magic of electrochemical redox reactions involving dissolved iron ions.

In this process, iron ions lose an electron and absorb heat, and in the opposite phase, they gain an electron and release heat. This particular power-play cools the surrounding electrolyte solution, and the rising heat gets extracted.

By simply altering the solutes and solvents used in the electrolyte solution, the team optimized the cooling power of the hydrogalvanic cells.

A unique strategy involved the use of a hydrated iron salt with perchlorate, which favors iron ions to dissolve and dissociate more compared to previously tested iron-containing salts like ferricyanide.

Additionally, the iron salts were dissolved in a solvent containing nitriles instead of pure water. This improved the hydrogalvanic cells’ cooling power by 70 percent.

A leap in refrigeration technology

The revised system cooled the surrounding electrolyte by 1.42 K – a significant stride compared to the mere 0.1 K cooling capacity of previous thermogalvanic systems.

Duan and his team will continue to refine their system’s design while exploring possibilities for commercial applications.

“Though our advanced electrolyte is commercially viable, further efforts in the system-level design, scalability, and stability are required to promote the practical application of this technology,” said Duan.

“In the future, we aim to continuously improve the thermogalvanic cooling performance by exploring novel mechanisms and advanced materials.”

“We are also attempting to develop diverse refrigerator prototypes towards potential application scenarios and are seeking to collaborate with innovation companies to promote commercialization of thermogalvanic technologies.”

The future of refrigeration

While thermogalvanic refrigeration has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in controlled experiments, its transition into everyday use is now the next frontier.

Researchers are actively exploring how this technology can be integrated into existing refrigeration systems to make them more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

One promising application is in wearable cooling devices, which could revolutionize personal comfort in extreme climates or high-performance settings.

Industries that rely on precise temperature control, such as pharmaceuticals and food storage, could also benefit from this innovative approach.

Unlike traditional refrigeration units that require large compressors and harmful refrigerants, thermogalvanic cells offer a compact and sustainable alternative.

Significance of the study

Beyond consumer and industrial applications, this technological breakthrough could also play a crucial role in addressing global energy challenges.

As climate change drives up temperatures worldwide, cooling demands are increasing, placing strain on energy grids.

By offering a low-power alternative, thermogalvanic refrigeration could reduce reliance on energy-intensive cooling methods and help curb greenhouse gas emissions.

With ongoing research into material improvements and system scalability, thermogalvanic refrigeration may soon become a practical and widely adopted solution.

As the technology advances, collaborations between scientists and industry leaders will be key to bringing this next-generation cooling method from the lab to daily life.

The full study was published in the journal Joule.

Image Credit: Credit: Yilin Zeng

