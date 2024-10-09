Report: Earth is headed for an 'irreversible climate disaster'

According to an alarming annual climate report, Earth’s vital signs depict a rapidly deteriorating condition. As we get closer to the UN summit, the urgent need for immediate climate action has never been greater.

The report was authored by an international coalition led by scientists from Oregon State University (OSU). It communicates a chilling warning that the Earth is heading into a “critical and unpredictable new phase of the climate crisis” that requires swift, decisive action.

Perilous times on planet Earth

The in-depth report, entitled “The 2024 State of the Climate Report: Perilous Times on Planet Earth,” identifies several areas – including energy, pollutants, nature, food and economy – where significant policy changes are essential.

“A large portion of the very fabric of life on our planet is imperiled,” said William Ripple, a professor in the OSU College of Forestry. “We’re already in the midst of abrupt climate upheaval, which jeopardizes life on Earth like nothing humans have ever seen.”

Vital climate signs hit record extremes

The report takes into account 35 planetary vital signs to track annual climate change. Among these vital signs, a staggering 25 have reached record-breaking extremes, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

The three hottest days ever recorded occurred in July 2024, highlighting an unprecedented surge in global temperatures. Additionally, heat-trapping fossil fuel emissions have reached alarming levels.

“On the basis of global year-to-date averages, the concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane are at record highs,” wrote the study authors.

“Carbon dioxide levels were recently observed to be surging. Furthermore, the growth rate of methane emissions has been accelerating, which is very troubling.”

Explosive demand for energy

Every single day the human population increases by approximately 200,000, and the number of ruminant livestock, which are known to emit harmful greenhouse gases and require substantial energy to rear, increases by roughly 170,000.

In 2023, fossil fuel consumption rose by 1.5%, primarily due to significant leaps in coal and oil use. Although renewable energy use also saw enhancement, it is only a fourteenth of fossil fuel use.

The escalation in renewable energy is mostly due to increased demand rather than its substitution for fossil fuels.

Warning signs of a climate disaster

The report highlights several other pressing issues, including record-breaking highs in Earth’s average surface temperature, ocean acidity, heat content, and global sea level, all of which indicate a rapidly worsening climate crisis.

Alarmingly, the mass of ice in Greenland and Antarctica, along with average glacier thickness, has plunged to historic lows, signaling a profound loss of critical ice reserves.

Furthermore, in 2023, the global loss of tree cover amplified from 22.8 million hectares to 28.3 million.

Dangerous climate feedback loops

The report identifies 28 amplifying feedback loops – such as permafrost thawing and increased methane emissions – that further accelerate and compound the effects of climate change, creating a cycle that threatens to spiral out of control.

In 2023 alone, an estimated 2,325 heat-related deaths occurred in the United States, marking a shocking 117% increase from 1999.

With increasing climate disasters like the Asian heatwaves killing thousands and displacing millions, the potential for greater geopolitical instability and societal collapse is looming.

Roadmap to climate recovery

The route to recovery includes implementing global carbon pricing, enhancing energy efficiency, curbing greenhouse emissions, restoring biodiverse ecosystems, encouraging plant-based diets, promoting sustainable economics, and incorporating climate education in global curriculums.

“Humanity’s future depends on creativity, moral fiber and perseverance. If future generations are to inherit the world they deserve, decisive action is needed, and fast,” noted co-author Christopher Wolf.

The upcoming UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is slated for November 11-22 in Baku, Azerbaijan. It is considered a pivotal opportunity for global progress on climate issues.

Alerting humanity to climate disaster

The climate report represents invaluable contributions from scientists across the globe, with funding from the CO2 Foundation and Roger Worthington.

“Our aim in the present article is to communicate directly to researchers, policymakers, and the public,” wrote the experts.

“As scientists and academics, we feel it is our moral duty and that of our institutions to alert humanity to the growing threats that we face as clearly as possible and to show leadership in addressing them.”

The full report is published in the journal BioScience.

