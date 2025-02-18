Restored grasslands bring more peace to Africa 

Across Kenya, grasslands serve as a crucial lifeline for both local communities and wildlife, from elephants and giraffes to hyenas. However, climate-driven drought is drying out these habitats, forcing animals and people to vie for diminishing resources – and fueling conflict.

Now, new research shows that restoring more grassland significantly reduces clashes and boosts safety for everyone.

“Grassland restoration is playing a role in reducing human-wildlife conflicts, social conflicts and the overall feeling of insecurity in Chyulu Hills, Kenya,” said study leader Camila Donatti, a scientist at Conservation International.

“Grasslands maintain 60% of the livestock produced in Kenya and support 70% of all the wildlife that is found outside protected areas, so people, livestock, and wildlife rely on those grasslands for their survival and live in close proximity. This means this system is ideal for studying the connections between grassland restoration and peace and security.”

Droughts escalate competition for resources

With the climate crisis intensifying, droughts have grown more severe, reducing vegetation and leaving less food for both livestock and wildlife.

In Chyulu Hills, researchers surveyed 1,567 households and found that 89% faced some form of conflict with wildlife, while 32% experienced social disputes with other residents. The area is predicted to suffer even more pronounced droughts in the next 30 years, further imperiling resources and livelihoods.

“Grasslands prevent soil erosion while supporting agriculture and livestock grazing, which sustain the livelihoods of pastoralists and farmers in Kenya,” explained Maureen Mwanzia, formerly with Conservation International Kenya and now a statistician at the World Health Organization.

“Additionally, they support rich biodiversity. Beyond their ecological functions, grasslands hold cultural significance and offer tourism and recreation opportunities, making their protection and restoration essential for both environmental and human well-being.”

Tracking conflicts in restored grasslands

Beginning in October 2021, 11,000 hectares of grassland in the Chyulu Hills were earmarked for rehabilitation.

From September 2022 to October 2023, researchers interviewed local households near these restored sites to understand the scale of human-wildlife interactions, such as crop raids and livestock attacks. The team also wanted to document social tensions, like disagreements over land use.

“Of the total households interviewed, 23% had at least one member experiencing non-lethal attacks by wildlife,” Donatti said. “Elephants, giraffes, lions, spotted hyenas, and buffalos were the most likely species to be involved.”

Conflicts often spiked during the rainy season, when predators sometimes turn to livestock and herbivores stray into ripening fields.

However, the study revealed that households near larger restored grassland areas encountered fewer wildlife conflicts, though overall conflict levels stayed relatively flat across time. Researchers attribute this to the still-limited size of restored grasslands compared with animals’ broad ranges.

Restored grassland reduces community disputes

Besides curbing wildlife clashes, restored grassland appeared to lower social conflicts and a sense of insecurity within local populations.

Over the study period, people’s perceptions of safety generally improved where more habitat restoration was underway – though women-led households reported more social conflict and uncertainty than male-led households.

“However, we only have 16 months of data,” Donatti cautioned. “Tracking conflicts should continue in the area to understand long-term patterns.”

“Additionally, the information we requested from household members relates to the conflicts and mitigation strategies we have previously identified; other conflicts and strategies may have been happening in the area.”

“Finally, household surveys do not properly capture retaliatory measures on wildlife. These should be assessed using a different methodology.”

Potential of large-scale grassland restoration

Based on these findings, Mwanzia underscored the potential for large-scale grassland restoration to foster both ecological and social benefits.

“I would like to see the integration of grassland restoration into national and international environmental and development strategies, with dedicated funding and resources,” said Mwanzia.

“Policies should address human-wildlife and social conflicts while incorporating gender-sensitive approaches that consider the unique challenges faced by men and women in grassland areas.”

With droughts intensifying and tensions escalating, the study highlights grassland restoration as a nature-based approach that can defuse conflicts, support livestock, and protect wildlife.

As other regions face similar climate pressures, Kenya’s experience may offer a guide on how bolstering natural habitats can help sustain communities and preserve biodiversity.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science.

