Roosters can recognize themselves in the mirror, demonstrating self-awareness

In a remarkable study that challenges long-standing assumptions about avian intelligence, researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Bochum and the MSH Medical School Hamburg have delved into understanding self-awareness in chickens. Their findings suggest that roosters might possess the ability to recognize themselves in a mirror, depending on the conditions of the test conducted.

Roosters and the mirror “Mark Test”

The collaborative efforts of the research team aimed to understand one of behavioral research’s central questions. “Do animals possess the capability of self-recognition, indicative of self-awareness?”

The standard measure of self-recognition among animals has typically been the “Mark Test.” This test involves placing a colored mark on an animal in a location only visible through mirror reflection.

If the animals, in this case roosters, indicate awareness of the mark via the mirror, it suggests a level of self-recognition. However, this method has had inconsistent results, often influenced by the artificiality of the experimental environment, leading the researchers to seek a more ecologically relevant approach.

Sonja Hillemacher, a doctoral student, and Dr. Inga Tiemann, both of whom have extensively studied chicken husbandry at the University of Bonn, embarked on this investigative journey under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Dr. h.c. Onur Güntürkün from the Department of Biopsychology at Ruhr University in Bochum.

“The existing methods might not be sufficient or suitable for all animals, particularly in species that might feel uneasy in these contrived test conditions,” explains Dr. Inga Tiemann. This notion prompted the researchers to consider the natural behaviors of roosters in devising a more suitable test environment.

Alarm calls: Natural behavior indicator

Prof. Onur Güntürkün introduced an innovative idea, leveraging the natural behavior of roosters to issue warning calls, alerting their friends to potential predators. These alarm calls are less likely when roosters are alone, as drawing attention could turn them into prey. “Integrating this behavior could lead to a more relevant and indicative test of self-awareness,” Güntürkün posited.

To confirm the reliability of this behavior, the researchers established a controlled environment where roosters could visually perceive each other, separated by a grid. The team simulated a predator threat and observed the roosters’ reactions. The results were promising, showing a significant difference in the number of alarm calls issued when the roosters were “together” compared to when they were alone.

Mirror test: Roosters and self-awareness

Following the initial success, the team introduced a mirror to the test environment. The pivotal question was whether roosters, faced with their reflections in a mirror and a simulated predator threat, would respond with alarm calls as they would in the presence of other roosters.

The results were intriguing. The roosters emitted drastically fewer calls, suggesting they didn’t perceive their reflections as another bird.

Sonja Hillemacher reflects on the findings. She said, “This behavior indicates that roosters might recognize their reflection, although we must consider the possibility that they see this ‘mimicking’ entity as a non-threat, hence the reduced calls.”

These results contrasted with the traditional Mark test, where roosters demonstrated no clear behavior indicative of self-recognition.

Implications: Animal rights and welfare

The research underscores the importance of contextually relevant conditions in behavioral tests. “Our work suggests that traditional tests may undervalue the cognitive abilities of animals like roosters,” explains Onur Güntürkün. “By considering their natural behaviors and ecological aspects, we might reveal surprising facets of animal psychology.”

Moreover, these findings fuel a larger discussion about animal self-awareness. This topic is deeply intertwined with animal rights and welfare. Recognizing self-awareness in more species could revolutionize how they are treated in various sectors, including farming and research.

Broader horizons in behavioral research

While the mirror study sheds light on roosters’ potential self-recognition, the team acknowledges that further research is needed. “It’s crucial to explore other indicators of self-awareness and perhaps consider more nuanced interpretations of these behaviors,” suggests Inga Tiemann.

This research opens new doors in understanding animal cognition, advocating for a shift in perspective and methodology in behavioral studies. By aligning test conditions more closely with animals’ natural environments and behaviors, scientists could uncover unprecedented levels of animal intelligence. This will have far-reaching implications for numerous species’ welfare and rights.

