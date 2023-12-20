Sales of 'morning after' pills soar after New Year’s Day • Earth.com
Earth Shop
Sales of morning after pills soar after New Year’s Day
12-20-2023

Sales of 'morning after' pills soar after New Year’s Day

Earth.com staff writer

A recent study highlights a significant increase in sales of “morning after” pills in the United States following the New Year holiday. This 10% spike indicates a higher risk of unprotected sex during this period compared to other holidays.

Comparison with other holidays

While Valentine’s Day and Independence Day also report increased sales, the New Year’s rise is more pronounced. This trend is particularly concerning given the increasing abortion restrictions in many US states, underscoring an unmet need for contraceptive services.

The study points out that New Year’s Eve celebrations often coincide with less protected sexual activity, increased alcohol consumption, higher rates of sexual assault, and limited access to contraceptive options due to the holiday hours of clinics and stores.

Detailed analysis of “morning after” pill sales

Researchers delved into the sales data of levonorgestrel, an over-the-counter “morning after” pill, from 2016 to 2022. The analysis focused on sales in the week following New Year’s Eve and Day across various US retail outlets, adjusting for the size of the female population aged 15 to 44.

The study also examined other holidays associated with unprotected sex, including Valentine’s Day, Independence Day, and St. Patrick’s Day, each showing a smaller increase in emergency contraception sales. Notably, holidays like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Easter did not show similar trends.

Critical role of emergency contraception

The study acknowledges limitations, such as the inability to equate sales directly with usage and the exclusion of data from certain sources. However, the findings are significant for public health, highlighting the need for targeted interventions during holidays to reduce risks associated with unprotected sex.

“More than ever, emergency contraception is a critically important option for people in the US, particularly those living in regions with bans or severe restrictions on abortion,” the researchers write. “Future work will explore how other dynamics at play in the US context, including state abortion restrictions, affect emergency contraception purchasing behavior and imply potential public health interventions to provide contraceptive care to those who need it the most.”

In light of restrictive abortion laws, emergency contraception becomes an essential option, particularly in affected regions. The research team aims to further explore how these dynamics influence purchasing behaviors and identify public health interventions for effective contraceptive care.

The full study was published in journal The BMJ.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
12-20-2023
The rising impact of tropical cyclones in a warming world
12-20-2023
Sales of 'morning after' pills soar after New Year’s Day
12-20-2023
Trace amounts of sunscreen found at the North Pole
12-20-2023
Dogs with dark eyes are perceived as friendly and less aggressive 
12-20-2023
Dragonflies change their colors throughout the year
12-20-2023
"Cosmic Christmas Tree" captured by NASA’s Chandra Observatory
12-20-2023
COVID-19 pandemic reduced the melting rate of Himalayan glaciers
12-20-2023
The story behind our sense of smell is coming into focus
12-20-2023
Study reveals the ocean's hidden influence on global weather patterns
12-20-2023
Treating depression with electrical stimulation of the spinal cord
12-20-2023
World's tiniest fanged frogs lay their eggs on leaves and guard them
12-20-2023
Psyche mission uses lasers for deep space communication with Earth
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved