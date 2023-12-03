Scientists have discovered a massive planet too big for its sun

The discovery of a planet that is far too massive for its sun is challenging our existing theories on solar system formation, according to researchers at Penn State.

The experts discovered the planet, which is over 13 times heavier than Earth, circling an “ultracool” star that is notably nine times less massive than the sun.

Unprecedented discovery

The remarkable finding introduces the heaviest known planet in a close orbit around one of the universe’s smallest and coldest stars, an ultracool dwarf star. This marks the first instance of a massive planet orbiting a star of such low mass.

“This discovery really drives home the point of just how little we know about the universe,” said study co-author Suvrath Mahadevan. “We wouldn’t expect a planet this heavy around such a low-mass star to exist.”

Rethinking planet formation

Mahadevan elaborated on the conventional understanding of stars and planets’ formation, highlighting the role of remaining gas and dust after a star’s formation in developing planets.

“The planet-forming disk around the low-mass star LHS 3154 is not expected to have enough solid mass to make this planet,” said Mahadevan. “But it’s out there, so now we need to reexamine our understanding of how planets and stars form.”

Habitable Zone Planet Finder

The detection of LHS 3154b was made possible by the Habitable Zone Planet Finder (HPF), an astronomical spectrograph constructed at Penn State by a team led by Mahadevan.

This instrument is particularly adept at identifying planets around ultracool stars, where conditions might be favorable for liquid water, a crucial ingredient for life.

Ultracool stars

“Think about it like the star is a campfire. The more the fire cools down, the closer you’ll need to get to that fire to stay warm,” said Mahadevan.

“The same is true for planets. If the star is colder, then a planet will need to be closer to that star if it is going to be warm enough to contain liquid water. If a planet has a close enough orbit to its ultracool star, we can detect it by seeing a very subtle change in the color of the star’s spectra or light as it is tugged on by an orbiting planet.”

Hobby-Eberly Telescope

The HPF, located at the Hobby-Eberly Telescope at the McDonald Observatory in Texas, has been instrumental in this discovery, as noted by Guðmundur Stefánsson, NASA Sagan Fellow in Astrophysics at Princeton University and lead author of the paper.

“Making the discovery with HPF was extra special, as it is a new instrument that we designed, developed and built from the ground-up for the purpose of looking at the uncharted planet population around the lowest mass stars,” said Stefánsson.

“Now we are reaping the rewards, learning new and unexpected aspects of this exciting population of planets orbiting some of the most nearby stars.”

Exceeding expectations

The instrument has already yielded critical information in the discovery and confirmation of new planets, Stefánsson explained, but the discovery of the planet LHS 3154b exceeded all expectations.

“Based on current survey work with the HPF and other instruments, an object like the one we discovered is likely extremely rare, so detecting it has been really exciting,” said study co-author Megan Delamer, astronomy graduate student at Penn State. “Our current theories of planet formation have trouble accounting for what we’re seeing.”

New insights

The study suggests that the dust-mass and dust-to-gas ratio in the disks surrounding young stars like LHS 3154 would have to be significantly higher than previously observed to account for the formation of such a massive planet.

“What we have discovered provides an extreme test case for all existing planet formation theories,” Mahadevan said. “This is exactly what we built HPF to do, to discover how the most common stars in our galaxy form planets — and to find those planets.”

The study is published in the journal Science.

