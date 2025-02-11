Screen time delays language development in toddlers

Screen time has become an unavoidable part of modern childhood, with televisions, tablets, and smartphones capturing the attention of even the youngest minds.

Each moment of a toddler’s day is filled with discovery, growth, and learning, but as digital devices become increasingly woven into daily routines, concerns arise about their potential impact on early development.

Could too much screen time derail this crucial stage of cognitive and language growth? An international team of researchers set out to answer this question, and their findings suggest that the answer might be yes.

Screen time and language development

The research team included scientists from over 20 nations. Together, they carried out an extensive study to understand how screen time affects toddlers’ language development.

Spanning from August 2021 until March 2023, the study explored the lives of 1,878 toddlers between the ages of 12 to 48 months across Latin America.

The experts investigated how the children interacted with smartphones and other devices. They also analyzed how screen time impacted the developmental progress of the toddlers.

“Descriptive studies show that children use screens before two years of age for an average of one hour a day or more,” wrote the researchers.

“This reported use goes against the recommendations of pediatric societies, which advise against screen use for children under two years and suggests shared use with parents after two years.”

Sources of toddler screen time

The analysis revealed that the young children most often engaged with television and smartphones. The study confirmed that toddlers’ daily screen exposure often exceeds one hour, with TV and background TV serving as the primary sources.

The genre of content most consumed was entertainment, closely followed by music and educational programming.

The experts also found that screen time was not dramatically influenced by socio-economic status (SES) or nationality.

Screen time and delayed language

One might think that this growing engagement with electronic devices is merely a sign of our modern times, but the consequences might be far more severe.

The study’s results revealed a negative association between screen time and language development. More screen exposure was linked to lower lexical density and delayed language milestone progress.

In simpler terms, the more time that children spend in the virtual world of screens, the more their real-world language skills seem to suffer.

Shared screen time and books

On the other hand, not all screen time was found to be detrimental to the toddlers. Shared screen engagement with adults and exposure to books appeared to shift the narrative, positively impacting language skills.

While the TV might be a foe when viewed alone, it seems to transform into an ally when the experience is shared with an adult.

The study’s results are clear: unchecked screen time negatively impacts early language development. However, adult-supervised screen time and exposure to books can serve as shields, protecting and even promoting toddlers’ language skills.

Future research directions

With the rapidly evolving nature of technology, it’s likely that screen use among toddlers will only increase and become more complex.

But the findings of this study offer a glimmer of hope. The research demonstrates that while screen time might be an inevitable part of our modern world, its potential negative impacts are not.

With more research, we can gain a better understanding of how to maximize the benefits – and mitigate the drawbacks – of toddler screen time.

Finding balance in a digital world

As technology continues to evolve, the conversation around screen time and early childhood development grows more urgent. While digital devices are here to stay, their impact depends on how they are used.

This study highlights the importance of mindful engagement. Interactive screen time with adults and regular book reading can help counteract the negative effects of screen time for children.

Future research is needed to explore not just the quantity, but also the quality of screen exposure. With digital learning tools on the rise, understanding their role in language development is crucial.

Instead of eliminating screens, the key lies in balancing digital engagement with real-world interactions to support healthy cognitive growth.

The full study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–