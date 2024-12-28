Selfies reveal your 'face age' and subtle signs about your health

What if a selfie could tell you something more than just how your hair looks today? What if selfies could reveal your biological age, regardless of the number of candles on your last birthday cake?

The “face age” test from selfies is a type of AI-powered analysis that estimates a person’s age based on facial features in a photo, and it’s making waves in the medical community.

Selfies reveal your body’s true age

“Face age” is more than a novel idea – it’s becoming a tool for making critical medical decisions. In some cases, it has influenced cancer treatment plans and even predicted patient survival rates.

Dr. Raymond Mak, a radiation oncologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, recently demonstrated the power of this technology.

Dr. Mak treated Lou Magelaner, a 90-year-old lung cancer patient, who appeared much younger than his age. Relying on his intuition and the AI-driven tool FaceAge, Dr. Mak confirmed his assessment.

When he uploaded Magelaner’s photo, the tool estimated his biological age to be 66. This result reinforced Dr. Mak’s confidence in pursuing a treatment plan designed for younger patients.

“My gut was like, he’s more like a 70-year-old,” said Dr. Mak. After several weeks of radiation therapy, the treatment proved successful.

How the FaceAge tool works

The FaceAge tool analyzes facial features using an AI model trained on thousands of images. By detecting subtle signs of aging, it offers insights into a person’s health.

Preliminary research suggests cancer patients often look biologically older than their actual age. This “older appearance” might correlate with earlier mortality, helping doctors refine treatment decisions.

FaceAge isn’t alone in this space. Consumer versions of such tools are already available online. For instance, Novos, a company focused on longevity, provides a free test that examines wrinkles, eye condition, and other facial features to estimate biological age.

Over 300,000 people have tried it, including Novos CEO Chris Mirabile, who uses it as a motivation for healthier living.

AI’s growing role in healthcare

Artificial intelligence is being steadily integrated into healthcare. Beyond FaceAge, AI tools are detecting conditions like Parkinson’s disease from facial scans and identifying Covid-19 on X-rays.

“These digital tools aim to enhance clinical intuition,” noted Dr. Mak. In his study, FaceAge even outperformed doctors in predicting cancer patient survival rates.

Such advancements could guide treatment decisions or alert patients to seek medical attention. However, these tools remain primarily in research stages.

Challenges and ethical concerns

Despite its promise, face-age technology isn’t perfect. Training datasets often rely on images of wealthy individuals or celebrities, leading to potential biases.

As a result, the technology may struggle to provide accurate results for underrepresented racial groups. Factors like poor lighting, low image quality, and cosmetic procedures can also skew predictions.

Additionally, ethical concerns surround its use in clinical settings. Patients identified as biologically “older” may face unconscious biases from doctors, potentially impacting their care.

Nicole Martinez-Martin, a bioethics expert at Stanford University, warns about these risks. “Patients flagged by these tools might receive less attention,” she noted, which could lead to unequal treatment outcomes.

Future of face age testing

While the technology is still evolving, the potential of tools like FaceAge is undeniable. Ultimately, these tools could play a crucial role in precision medicine, allowing doctors to make better-informed decisions for individual patients.

Further studies aim to refine the algorithms, ensuring more inclusive and accurate predictions. Researchers like Jing-Dong Jackie Han at Peking University are exploring how specific facial changes, such as drooping eyes or shrinking foreheads, correlate with age and health.

Some studies even suggest that youthful-looking individuals might have younger blood, linking biological age to overall health.

A tool for healthier living?

Consumer-friendly tools like those from Novos show how face-age technology could extend beyond clinics.

By highlighting areas of improvement, these tools could encourage individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles. Mirabile believes this feedback can act as a wake-up call for users. “It’s a great way to measure and motivate change,” he said.

As AI continues to evolve, tools like FaceAge may redefine healthcare. They could offer insights into aging, help combat diseases, and support healthier living.

While challenges remain, the promise of “face age” lies in its ability to merge cutting-edge technology with personal and clinical applications. With further refinement, it might soon become a vital tool in both medicine and everyday life.

