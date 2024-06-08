Service dogs reduce anxiety and depression in veterans

After suffering a career-ending injury, Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans was confronted with severe challenges. Service dogs, starting with Aura, a black Labrador Retriever, played a pivotal role in her transition.

She was fraught with loneliness and depression when she tried to adapt to life with disabilities, including near-total hearing loss and PTSD.

Later, Rusty — a golden retriever and black lab mix service dog — joined her, further enhancing her safety and social interactions.

These companion animals not only provided companionship but also transformed her daily life, offering a poignant example of how these dogs can significantly aid veterans facing similar struggles.

Service dogs reduce loneliness

Personal stories like that of Evans have long suggested the benefits of assistance dogs, but rigorous scientific evidence was sparse.

A recent study conducted by Sarah Leighton at the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine has started to fill this research gap.

The findings revealed that veterans paired with service dogs reported significantly lower PTSD symptoms, anxiety, and depression, while experiencing enhanced quality of life and reduced feelings of isolation, compared to those without such assistance.

Challenges in service dog adoption

Despite these positive outcomes, veterans encounter several barriers when accessing service dogs.

Limited funding for service dog nonprofits, lack of insurance coverage, and legislative gaps hinder the widespread adoption of this intervention.

Leighton pointed out the critical need for complementary interventions that can enhance traditional treatments for PTSD, which could lead to significant improvements in veterans’ healthcare outcomes.

‘Pawsitive’ healing

To deepen understanding of how assistance dogs can impact PTSD treatment, Maggie O’Haire and her team from the OHAIRE research group, alongside experts from various fields within the University of Arizona, have secured funding for a comprehensive clinical trial.

This study aims to assess how assistance dogs might enhance the effectiveness of prolonged exposure therapy, a recognized treatment for PTSD.

The goal is to alleviate the treatment’s challenges, improve patient adherence, and ultimately, enhance therapeutic outcomes.

Future of service dogs in PTSD treatment

The preliminary results are promising, but the research team stresses the need for further studies to optimize the integration of service dogs into therapeutic settings.

The upcoming trial represents a significant step towards harnessing the potential of service dogs to improve the lives of veterans.

Such research not only seeks to refine treatment approaches but also aims to explore the depth of the human-animal bond within therapeutic contexts.

As veterans like Evans have shown, the benefits of service dog partnerships extend beyond managing symptoms — they enrich lives, providing both emotional support and a renewed sense of purpose.

Other benefits of service dogs

Service dogs can help veterans in various ways beyond the research findings:

Physical assistance

Service dogs can be trained to perform a variety of physical tasks that aid veterans with disabilities. For instance, they can retrieve dropped items, open and close doors, turn on and off lights, and even assist with dressing or undressing. This support helps veterans maintain independence and reduces the need for human assistance in daily activities.

Seizure alerts

Some service dogs can be trained to detect subtle changes in their handler’s behavior or scent that indicate an oncoming seizure. These dogs can alert the veteran beforehand, allowing them to move to a safe location or take medication to prevent or lessen the severity of the seizure. This can be life-saving and provides a sense of security.

Nightmare interruption

Veterans with PTSD often suffer from nightmares that disrupt their sleep and cause severe distress. Service dogs can be trained to recognize the signs of a nightmare, such as thrashing or vocalizing in sleep. They can gently wake the veteran, providing comfort and grounding, which helps reduce the frequency and severity of nightmares.

Mobility support

For veterans with mobility impairments, service dogs can provide crucial support. They can help with balance while walking, pull wheelchairs, or assist in getting up from a seated position. This mobility support enables veterans to move around more safely and confidently, enhancing their overall quality of life.

Social interaction

Service dogs often act as social bridges, facilitating interactions between veterans and other people. The presence of a service dog can attract positive attention and initiate conversations, helping veterans feel more comfortable in social settings. This reduces feelings of isolation and encourages social engagement.

Stress reduction

The presence of a service dog has been shown to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Physical contact, such as petting or hugging the dog, can lower cortisol levels and increase the production of oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding and stress relief. This helps veterans manage anxiety and maintain a calmer state of mind.

Emotional support

The dogs offer unconditional love and companionship, which can be profoundly comforting for veterans dealing with emotional challenges. The bond between a veteran and their service dog provides constant emotional support, helping them cope with feelings of loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

The full study was published in the journal JAMA.

