Sitting too much can cause premature aging, even if you exercise

Welcome to the era of technology, where an entire generation’s lives are intertwined with screens, digital devices, and many hours spent sitting in a chair.

Millennials are now sitting over 60 hours a week – an activity, or rather inactivity, that is draining their health.

This concerning trend was discovered by researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of California Riverside.

Sitting epidemic and premature aging

Millennials, the group known for disrupting norms and setting trends, are spending over 2.5 days of their week sitting. This sedentary lifestyle could have severe implications for their health, increasing the risk of heart disease and premature aging.

The experts investigated the health impact of prolonged sitting on young adults, looking at measures like cholesterol and body mass index (BMI). There were over 1,000 participants, including 730 twins, and the results were quite revealing.

Health implications of sedentary behavior

Busting the myth that 20 minutes of daily moderate exercise was enough to counter the effects of sitting all day, the results of the study tell a different story. Those 20 minutes may not be enough to counteract the dormant dragon of sedentary hazards.

“Our research suggests that sitting less throughout the day, getting more vigorous exercise, or a combination of both may be necessary to reduce the risk of premature aging in early adulthood,” said study senior author Chandra Reynolds, a professor in the Institute for Behavioral Genetics.

The study was also led by Ryan Bruellman, a Ph.D. candidate in Genetics, Genomics and Bioinformatics at UC Riverside.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruellman noticed how increased sitting time was becoming a norm for him and his peers. This kick-started his curiosity about the health implications of sedentary behavior.

Impact of sitting on aging

“Young adults tend to think they are impervious to the impacts of aging. They figure, ‘My metabolism is great, I don’t have to worry until I’m in my 50s or 60s,'” said Bruellman. “But what you do during this critical time of life matters.”

The data analyzed was from participants between 28 and 49 years old, with an average age of 33.

The participants reported sitting almost 9 hours daily, on average, with some even sitting up to 16 hours. The counteractive effects of moderate physical activities were hardly adequate.

Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases

According to the study, those who sat for 8.5 hours per day, exercising at or below current recommendations, could enter a “moderate to high risk” category for cardiovascular and metabolic disease.

A quick walk after a workday may not cut it anymore, particularly for early adults. But there’s a silver lining. Vigorous activities, like running or cycling, for 30 minutes daily, showed promising results.

Those who were active had cholesterol and BMI measures similar to individuals who were 5 to 10 years younger. However, even vigorous activity could not entirely erase the impacts of prolonged sitting.

Reduce sitting time for better health

The researchers found that replacing sitting time with exercise seemed to work better to improve cholesterol levels than merely doing exercise after a long day of sitting.

The bottom line is trying to balance between reducing sitting time and increasing vigorous exercise.

Prolonged sitting has implications that extend beyond physical health; it also impacts mental well-being. Studies indicate a correlation between high sedentary behavior and increased rates of anxiety, depression, and reduced cognitive function.

When engaging in long periods of inactivity, the brain receives less blood flow, which, over time, can lead to diminished mental acuity and emotional distress.

People who incorporate more physical movement into their day tend to report higher levels of happiness and cognitive engagement, emphasizing the need to strike a balance between work and physical activity for holistic well-being.

Steps for a more active lifestyle

Transitioning from a sedentary lifestyle to a more active one requires practical changes that can be integrated into daily routines. Individuals can break their sitting time by setting hourly reminders to stand, stretch, or walk for a few minutes.

Brief high-intensity workouts or burst activity sessions throughout the day can preclude negative health effects. By prioritizing movement, individuals can mitigate the unforeseen impacts of prolonged sitting.

Bruellman’s advice? Spice up your office habits. Try standing desks or walking meetings, and take breaks to stretch. Become a “weekend warrior,” packing in those vigorous workouts when you can.

Meanwhile, Reynolds urges young adults to take proactive steps towards building habits that will benefit their health in the long run.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

