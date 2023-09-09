Skywatching this weekend offers many beautiful celestial sights

Skywatching this week promises to be a captivating. There is much to offer for both casual observers and astronomers, as the night sky unveils a series of celestial spectacles, according to this month’s skywatching tips from NASA.

Venus in the September night sky

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, is also known as the “Evening Star” or the “Morning Star” depending on when it is visible in the sky. This brilliant world shines with a steady, silvery-white light and is often considered one of the most beautiful objects in the nighttime sky. Let’s dive into the specifics of what to expect from Venus in September 2023.

Position and visibility

If you are skywatching this week, Venus will grace the evening sky shortly after sunset. As the month progresses, it will appear to move higher in the western sky during twilight, setting several hours after the Sun. As an evening star, Venus is most easily visible shortly after sunset, and its brightness makes it clearly distinguishable from surrounding stars.

Greatest elongation

One key event to anticipate in September is Venus’s greatest eastern elongation, which is the point when Venus appears as far from the Sun as it will get for this cycle in the evening sky. At greatest elongation, Venus will be positioned at its maximum angular distance from the Sun, which makes it more visible after sunset. The farther away it is from the Sun’s glare, the longer it can be observed in the darkening sky.

Brightness and magnitude

Venus will dazzle at a brilliant magnitude of around -4. This makes Venus brighter than any other planet or star in the night sky, except for the Moon. Its brightness is attributed to the thick atmosphere of Venus, which is primarily composed of carbon dioxide with clouds of sulfuric acid, that reflects sunlight efficiently.

Telescopic observations

For those using a telescope while skywatching this week, observing Venus can be quite the treat. Throughout September, the phase of Venus will change. Early in the month, it will resemble a half-lit phase. Towards the end of the month, it will wane into a crescent shape. The apparent size of Venus will also grow slightly over the month as it moves closer to Earth in its orbit.

Pairings and conjunctions

During September 2023, keep an eye out for days when Venus pairs closely with other celestial bodies:

The Moon: Around mid-September, a slender crescent Moon will appear in close proximity to Venus in the evening sky. This pairing is not only a treat for the eyes but also a favorite for photographers.

Spica: Venus will also have a close encounter with the star Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo. When these two celestial bodies come close, they’ll form a bright and beautiful pair, visible to the naked eye.

Observing tips for skywatching this week

Best Time: Venus will be most prominently visible about 30 minutes to an hour after sunset. As the month progresses, its setting time will become progressively later, allowing for more extended observations.

Location: An unobstructed western horizon is ideal. Areas free from significant light pollution will also enhance the experience. However, Venus is bright enough to be seen even from urban locales.

Equipment: While Venus is easily seen with the naked eye, a pair of binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience. This is especially true if you’re keen on observing its changing phases.

September 2023 is set to be a rewarding month for observers and enthusiasts keen on witnessing the splendor of Venus in the night sky. Its brilliance, paired with other celestial events, promises a month filled with astronomical delights. Whether you’re an experienced stargazer with a telescope or someone who just enjoys glancing up at the night sky, be sure not to miss the dazzling display of our sister planet this month.

Waning crescent moon

The Moon has been a constant source of wonder and intrigue throughout human history. Its cyclical phases provide not just illumination at night but also rhythms that have deep cultural, spiritual, and practical significance to civilizations across the globe.

If you are skywatching this week, one of the Moon’s more subtle phases — the waning crescent — will grace the pre-dawn skies, setting the stage for the New Moon. Let’s explore this enchanting phase in more detail.

What is the waning crescent phase?

The waning crescent phase occurs after the Last Quarter Moon and before the New Moon. During this phase, the lit portion of the Moon visible from Earth decreases each day.

The term “waning” refers to the decreasing amount of the Moon’s illuminated face. The word “crescent” refers to the thin sliver of light visible as the Moon approaches the New Moon phase.

Key dates in September 2023

Last Quarter Moon: Early in September, the Moon enters its Last Quarter phase. At this point, the left half of the Moon (for Northern Hemisphere observers) will be illuminated.

Waning Crescent Visibility: Following the Last Quarter Moon, the lit portion visible will progressively diminish, presenting a thinner and thinner crescent each day until the New Moon.

New Moon: By the end of this waning cycle in September, the New Moon will emerge, signaling the start of the next lunar cycle.

Observing the waning crescent

Best Time: The waning crescent is visible in the early morning hours before sunrise. As the month progresses and the crescent wanes, you’ll need to rise earlier to catch a glimpse before it is too close to the rising Sun.

Location: A clear eastern horizon will give the best view. Try to find a location away from city lights and tall buildings.

Brightness: The waning crescent can be quite dim, especially as it gets closer to the New Moon phase. Darker environments will provide a clearer view.

The waning crescent moon and celestial pairings

In September 2023, the waning crescent Moon will have a few notable celestial encounters:

Planetary Conjunctions: Planets occasionally wander near the Moon in the sky. In September 2023, observers might get to see a close pairing between the Moon and planets like Venus or Mercury. This is especially true given their position in the pre-dawn sky.

Deep Sky Objects: The reduced moonlight during the waning crescent phase is ideal for spotting deep-sky objects. These include such as galaxies, star clusters, and nebulae. If you have a telescope or binoculars, this can be an opportune time to skywatch.

Cultural and spiritual significance

Various cultures and religions attach significance to the Moon’s phases. For instance:

In Islam, the waning crescent Moon, especially when it is a very thin crescent, signals the end of the lunar month and the imminent sighting of the New Moon. This period marks the beginning of a new month in the Islamic calendar.

Some pagan traditions associate the waning crescent with a time of release, reflection, and a period to banish negative energies or habits.

Skywatching this week promises to deliver a beautiful display of the waning crescent Moon. It will set the stage for a serene and peaceful stage for early risers and avid skywatchers.

Whether you observe the Moon for its aesthetic beauty, its astronomical significance, or its spiritual meanings, the waning crescent phase offers a quiet moment of reflection before the hustle and bustle of the day begins.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—