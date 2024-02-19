Sleep deprivation increases the risk of stroke by 70 percent

A recent study highlights a concerning link between sleep deprivation and increased cardiovascular risks among middle-aged women. Conducted by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, the investigation followed nearly 3,000 women aged 42 to 52 over a span of 16 years.

Severe cardiovascular risks

Through annual surveys, the study meticulously tracked the participants’ sleep patterns. This data included average nightly sleep duration and experiences of insomnia. The team also tracked the health status of the participants to monitor the onset of diseases.

The analysis unveiled a stark finding: women who consistently slept fewer than five hours per night were at a risk up to 75 percent higher of encountering severe cardiovascular issues such as strokes, heart attacks, heart failure, and coronary artery disease.

Evidence of a direct link

Notably, the correlation persisted even after adjusting for other risk factors like BMI and pre-existing health conditions. This suggests that there is a direct link between short sleep duration and cardiovascular health.

The researchers propose that insufficient sleep might escalate blood pressure levels and foster insulin resistance, both of which can lead to vascular damage. Another concern is an increased obesity risk due to disrupted regulation of hunger caused by lack of sleep.

Sleep for optimal health

With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advising seven to nine hours of sleep per night for optimal health, it’s alarming that up to one-third of adults in the U.S. regularly fall short of this recommendation.

This issue is particularly prevalent among middle-aged women, half of whom reportedly do not achieve the suggested seven hours of sleep, placing them at heightened risk for heart disease, especially as estrogen levels decline post-menopause, affecting blood vessel flexibility and heart blood flow.

Focus of the research

The study, featured in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, utilized data from the extensive Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN), which has been observing thousands of women for over 22 years. Throughout this period, 200 cardiovascular events were recorded, including 23 fatalities.

Study limitations

The research, while groundbreaking, acknowledges certain limitations, such as reliance on self-reported sleep and insomnia data without the verification of medical devices. Additionally, factors like sleep timing, regularity, and quality were not evaluated.

Further research and intervention strategies are urgently needed in order to mitigate the risks associated with inadequate sleep and safeguard the heart health of women, particularly since cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among women in the U.S.

Additional risks of sleep deprivation

Sleep deprivation significantly impacts health, leading to a range of short-term and long-term consequences.

Immediate impacts

In the short term, sleep deprivation reduces alertness, concentration, reasoning, and problem-solving skills. This makes daily tasks more challenging and increases the risk of accidents. Lack of sleep also affects mood, leading to irritability, problems with relationships, and increased stress.

Long-term effects

Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can contribute to serious health issues. It weakens the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to infections.

It disrupts metabolic health, increasing the risk of weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, heart disease, and stroke. Sleep deprivation also affects hormone production, impacting growth and stress hormones, which can further exacerbate health problems.

Mental health disorders

Additionally, prolonged sleep deprivation is linked to mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. It can also lead to impaired memory and decreased ability to learn new information, as sleep plays a critical role in memory consolidation.

By disrupting the body’s natural processes and increasing stress and inflammation, sleep deprivation poses a significant threat to overall health and well-being. Prioritizing adequate sleep is essential for maintaining health and preventing these adverse effects.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.