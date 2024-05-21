Social media use increases smoking and vaping risks among youth

Social media platforms can be potent tools for influencing behaviors, particularly among the youth. Recent research highlights a concerning trend: the more time children and young people spend on social media, the more likely they are to engage in smoking and vaping.

Screen time and smoking habits

A study focusing on individuals aged 10 to 25 has revealed a strong correlation between the hours spent on social media during weekdays and the inclination to smoke or vape.

Participants logging more than seven hours a day on these platforms were found to have more than double the risk of engaging in these habits compared to those who spent less time.

The UK Household Longitudinal Study, conducted from 2015 to 2021, provided a dataset of 27,962 observations from 10,808 young participants.

The findings were startling: 8.5% of the respondents reported smoking cigarettes, and 2.5% were into vaping, with just over 1% indulging in both.

Notably, those who did not use social media at all reported significantly lower rates of smoking (2%) and vaping (less than 1%).

Incremental risks with increased social media use

The research delineates a clear gradient in risk associated with increased social media use. For example, those who spent less than an hour per day on these platforms were 92% more likely to smoke compared to non-users.

This risk escalated dramatically for heavy users, who were more than 3.5 times as likely to smoke if they spent over seven hours per day on social media.

Likewise, a similar pattern was observed with vaping. Moderate social media users (1–3 hours per day) were 92% more likely to vape, whereas heavy users (over seven hours) were nearly three times as likely to engage in vaping compared to those who abstained from social media.

Factors beyond social media

The study also controlled for various demographic and socioeconomic factors such as age, sex, household income, and parental smoking habits.

Although the core findings were consistent across different groups, certain nuances emerged. For instance, males and individuals from higher-income households were more likely to vape, but no significant differences were found for smoking.

Corporate influence and advertising tactics

The researchers speculate that the increased risk of smoking and vaping among young people could be partly due to aggressive marketing strategies on social media.

Many tobacco and vaping companies employ algorithmically targeted ads to reach specific users, ensuring their products are seen by those most likely to be influenced.

These companies also invest in paid influencers, who promote smoking and vaping by showcasing these activities as trendy and desirable. Such influencers often have large followings, including many young and impressionable individuals.

The exposure to these targeted ads and influencer promotions is significantly higher among users who spend more time on social media. As a result, frequent social media users are more likely to encounter messages that normalize or glamorize smoking and vaping.

This increased exposure can lead to higher rates of smoking and vaping initiation among young people, as they are continuously bombarded with persuasive marketing tactics designed to make these habits seem appealing.

Role of social media companies

The implications of this study are significant, suggesting that social media companies hold considerable power to curb the promotion of tobacco and vaping products on their platforms.

The researchers advocate for more stringent regulations and the implementation of bans on advertisements targeting underage users to protect young people from these harmful influences.

Dr. Kim Lavoie of the University of Montreal also points out the risks posed by the easy accessibility and addictive nature of nicotine products, exacerbated by clever marketing tactics on social media that target young people.

Safeguarding youth in the digital age

The research makes a compelling case for the need for legislative action and stricter enforcement to address the corporate determinants of health risks associated with social media use.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, ensuring the safety of young users remains a critical challenge that needs urgent attention.

This study serves as a crucial reminder of the impact of our digital environments on health behaviors and the need for comprehensive strategies to combat the influence of powerful corporate interests in the digital age.

The full study was published in the journal Thorax.

