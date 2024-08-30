Space travel has unexpected effects on gut health

The boundless expanse of space continues to capture our imagination, but as we venture deeper into the cosmos, we need to understand its impact on our bodies. This is becoming increasingly vital as we prepare for long-duration spaceflight.

One subject that has been recently explored in greater depth is the effects of spaceflight on gut health, and the findings are startling.

Spaceflight alters the gut

In a new study, a global consortium led by the University College Dublin (UCD), and McGill University, Canada, has shed light on how space travel impacts the gut microbiome.

Collaborating with NASA and other international partners, this research has provided the most in-depth profile to-date of the changes that occur in our gut microbes during space travel.

This fascinating study utilized cutting-edge genetic technologies to analyze changes in the gut microbiomes, colons, and livers of mice aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for three months.

The outcomes revealed significant shifts in specific bacteria and related changes in host gene expression related to immune and metabolic dysfunction commonly observed in space. This offers fresh insights into how such changes could affect astronaut physiology during prolonged missions.

Astronaut physiology and spaceflight

“Spaceflight extensively alters astronaut physiology, yet many underlying factors remain a mystery. By integrating new genomic methods, we can simultaneously explore gut bacteria and host genetics in extraordinary detail and are beginning to see patterns that could explain spaceflight pathology,” said Dr. Emmanuel Gonzalez.

“It’s clear we’re not just sending humans and animals to space, but entire ecosystems, the understanding of which is crucial to help us develop safeguards for future space exploration.”

Ireland’s role in space research

This study is a significant part of The Second Space Age: Omics, Platforms and Medicine across Space Orbits – the largest coordinated release of space biology discoveries in history. The research emphasizes Ireland’s burgeoning role in microbiome and space life sciences research.

Comprehending biological adaptations to spaceflight can boost aerospace medicine and have major implications for terrestrial health.

“These discoveries highlight the intricate dialogue between specific gut bacteria and their mouse hosts, critically involved in bile acid, cholesterol, and energy metabolism. They shed new light on the importance of microbiome symbiosis to health and how these Earth-evolved relationships may be vulnerable to the stresses of space,” said Professor Nicholas Brereton of UCD School of Biology and Environmental Science.

“We hope this research exemplifies how cooperative Open Science can drive discoveries with clear medical benefits on Earth, while also supporting upcoming Artemis missions, the deployment of the Gateway deep space station, and a crewed mission to Mars.”

Safe and effective space missions

This pioneering study is an important piece of the puzzle of understanding how spaceflight impacts astronauts.

According to Jonathan Galazka at NASA Ames Research Center, these discoveries will aid the design of safe and effective missions to Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars.

Galazka also pointed out the importance of the collaborative nature of this project as a blueprint for how Open Science can accelerate the pace of discovery.

As we stand on the brink of a new era in space exploration, understanding the effect of spaceflight on gut health, among other physiological changes, is essential.

The insights gained from this study offer new ways of preparing astronauts for the rigors of space travel and ensuring their health and safety during their missions.

Countering the gut changes of space travel

As we continue to unravel the complexities of how spaceflight alters the human body, diet and nutrition emerge as critical components in maintaining astronaut health.

Researchers are now turning their attention to how targeted dietary interventions could mitigate the adverse effects on gut health observed during space missions.

Nutritional strategies that support a balanced gut microbiome in space are a promising area of study. By incorporating prebiotics, probiotics, and specific dietary components known to strengthen gut health, scientists aim to develop personalized nutritional plans for astronauts.

These interventions could help counteract the negative shifts in gut bacteria and associated metabolic dysfunctions revealed in the recent study.

As preparations for longer missions, such as those to Mars, accelerate, the role of nutrition in safeguarding astronaut health becomes even more critical.

The study is published in the journal npj Biofilms and Microbiomes.

