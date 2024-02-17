Stone age humans used tools to make timber for woodworking

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University embarked on a unique exploration of the Stone Age, expanding our knowledge of the evolution of human tool use and woodworking technology.

By meticulously crafting and employing replica stone age tools for various tasks, the team, led by Assistant Professor Akira Iwase, has unveiled how different activities leave distinct traces on tool edges.

This research enhances our understanding of ancient tools and paves the way for identifying the advent of timber utilization among early humans.

The study’s foundation lies in the intricate examination of macroscopic and microscopic traces left on stone tools. These traces serve as silent witnesses to the tools’ historical usage.

The researchers’ innovative methodology distinguishes between Stone Age tools used for specific activities, such as woodworking, from those employed for other tasks.

This distinction is crucial for archeologists attempting to piece together the technological advancements of our ancestors.

Woodworking technology marks a pivotal chapter in human history. From the simple wooden spears and throwing sticks of the Paleolithic era to the sophisticated construction of houses, canoes, bows, and wells in later periods, the evolution of tool use is evident.

The advent of polished stone axes heralded a new era of craftsmanship, enabling the creation of increasingly complex wooden instruments.

Despite the common association of advanced wood-processing technology with the Neolithic age, evidence suggests that such technology was in use far earlier.

Ground stone axes, dating back to Marine Isotope Stage 3 (approximately 60,000 – 30,000 years ago), found in Australia and Japan, raise questions about their purpose during such an early period.

Hands-on approach to Stone Age woodworking

To demystify the use of these ancient tools, Professor Iwase’s team embarked on a hands-on archaeological experiment.

They crafted replicas of tools from the Early Upper Paleolithic age, employing techniques that would have been available to our ancestors.

Despite the absence of hafts in Japanese archaeological sites from this period, the team drew inspiration from Irian Jaya, attaching handles to create adzes, axes, and chisels.

The researchers then subjected these tools to 15 different activities, ranging from tree-felling to hide-processing and butchering, alongside “non-use” events such as carrying and trampling.

This comprehensive testing allowed for an in-depth analysis of the wear patterns on the tools, revealing that specific activities, especially those requiring significant impact like tree-felling, leave distinguishable macroscopic and microscopic marks on the tools.

The study’s findings are profound. The presence of both macroscopic fractures and microscopic wear patterns provides a reliable means to deduce the tools’ usage, particularly in Stone Age woodworking.

If similar traces are identified on real artifacts from the same era, it could signify that humans developed woodworking technology much earlier than previously believed.

This revelation has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of Stone Age humans, their technological prowess, and how they adapted their tools to diverse environments.

Stone Age tools mark the earliest known use of technology by humans and their ancestors. These tools, which span from roughly 3.3 million years ago to about 2,000 BCE, encapsulate the Paleolithic (Old Stone Age), Mesolithic (Middle Stone Age), and Neolithic (New Stone Age) periods.

Each period reflects significant advancements in tool-making techniques and their applications, highlighting the ingenuity and adaptability of early humans.

During the Paleolithic era, humans primarily used simple stone tools. These included flakes, which they chipped off from larger stones to create sharp edges for cutting, and core tools, like hand axes, which served as multi-purpose tools for chopping, scraping, and butchering.

Early humans crafted these tools using the “knapping” technique, where they struck a stone with another stone or a harder material to shape it.

As humans progressed into the Mesolithic era, their tool-making techniques became more refined. They developed microliths, small stone tools that were often attached to wooden shafts to create more complex tools like sickles and arrows.

This period saw an increase in the specialization of tools, reflecting a more sedentary lifestyle and advances in agriculture.

The Neolithic era brought about the most significant changes in stone tool technology. During this time, humans began to polish stone tools, making them sharper and more durable.

They also developed ground-edge tools, such as axes, which were essential for clearing forests for agriculture and settlement.

The invention of the plow marked a revolutionary step in farming, further establishing the foundations of modern civilization.

Stone Age tools were not limited to stone. Early humans also used bone, wood, and other materials available in their environment.

They created needles for sewing, harpoons for fishing, and even early forms of art. The variety and complexity of these tools reflect the evolving needs and intellect of human societies over millennia.

Study implications and insights

The discovery and study of Stone Age tools provide invaluable insights into the daily lives, environments, and cognitive development of early humans.

Archaeologists and researchers analyze wear patterns on these tools to understand their uses, ranging from hunting and food preparation to woodworking and construction.

This research helps to piece together the story of human evolution and the rise of technology that shaped the world we know today.

In summary, the meticulous work of Tokyo Metropolitan University’s researchers enriches our comprehension of prehistoric life while challenging existing notions about the timeline of technological advancements.

By combining archaeological evidence with experimental archaeology, we gain a more nuanced understanding of our ancestors’ capabilities and innovations, marking a significant step forward in unraveling the complexities of human history.

The full study was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science.