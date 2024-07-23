Stop googling, start napping to reduce dementia risk

There’s a powerful tool to combat age-related dementia; it’s as simple as putting down your Google-enabled device and taking a nap.

This surprising wisdom is delivered by esteemed Canadian academic, Professor Mohamed I. Elmasry, in his groundbreaking book, “iMind: Artificial and Real Intelligence.”

The professor argues that we’ve become so smitten with artificial intelligence (AI) that we’ve neglected to nurture our organic (real) intelligence (RI).

However, the brain, like our handheld devices, contains hardware, software, and apps of its own.

With proper care, exercise, and mental stimulation, the brain can prove more powerful and enduring than any AI-powered gadget.

By focusing on maintaining our cognitive health through activities such as brain games, mindfulness, and rest, we can enhance the capabilities and longevity of our minds, ensuring that our natural intelligence remains sharp and resilient throughout our lives.

Coping with dementia

Professor Elmasry, a renowned figure in the realms of microchip design and AI, has lost loved ones to Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. These personal tragedies ignited his passion to explore the marvels and potential of the human mind.

Dismissing the notion that smart devices are becoming increasingly smarter, he contends that they pale in comparison with our brains.

The human brain, Elmasry asserts, has an unparalleled capacity for storage, longevity, energy efficiency, and self-healing. It outperforms any smartphone, which typically has a lifespan of about 10 years, while a well-kept brain may function optimally for more than a century.

“Your brain-mind is the highest-value asset you have, or will ever have. Increase its potential and longevity by caring for it early in life, keeping it and your body healthy so it can continue to develop,” writes Elmasry.

To this end, he advocates for daily brain workouts, such as “brain games,” for keeping our minds sharp.

Swap screens for cognitive scenes

Professor Elmasry shares how reliance on AI smartphone apps has replaced the use of real intelligence among younger generations.

In a telling example, he recounts an episode where his grandchildren, after spending a week in Cuba, couldn’t recall the capital of the country without resorting to a search engine.

“A healthy memory goes hand-in-hand with real intelligence. Our memory simply can’t reach its full potential without RI,” says Elmasry.

His book, published by Routledge, delves into the evolution of microchip design, machine learning, and AI. He also compares the functionality of the human mind and brain with AI-based systems like smartphones and ChatGPT.

Narrowing the AI divide

Through “iMind: Artificial and Real Intelligence,” Elmasry aspires to bridge the understanding gap between real and artificial intelligence, while also addressing ongoing debates and controversies surrounding AI.

He delves into the nuances of how AI can complement rather than replace our natural cognitive abilities, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach to technology.

Moreover, he hopes to inspire researchers to discover new treatments for degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and cancer. By highlighting the untapped potential of our brains, Elmasry aims to shift focus towards nurturing our mental faculties alongside advancing AI technologies.

By promoting a deeper understanding of how our brains function compared to AI systems, Elmasry aims to encourage innovations that leverage the strengths of both real and artificial intelligence, ultimately leading to breakthroughs in medical research and therapeutic approaches for these debilitating diseases.

This comprehensive perspective not only seeks to advance scientific knowledge but also to foster a holistic approach to cognitive health and technological development.

Napping and other dementia prevention techniques

Elmasry asserts that healthy aging deserves as much attention as climate change, even though it doesn’t receive as much publicity. He proposes a series of reforms to promote active aging, such as transforming bingo halls into vibrant learning centers.

The professor also offers practical advice to strengthen our Real Intelligence. Napping, for instance, can refresh our memory and other brain functions.

Research on the relationship between napping and dementia prevention is ongoing. Some studies suggest that short naps can be beneficial for brain health by improving cognitive function, mood, and memory.

Professor Elmasry recommends building an “associative” memory by attaching new information to what we already know.

His other techniques include integrating a day of complete rest into the week, evaluating lifestyle habits from as early as your 20s or 30s, adhering to a healthy diet, and moderating or avoiding alcohol to lower dementia risk.

By cultivating these habits and fostering mindfulness, we can ensure that our “brain apps” continue to run smoothly, enriching our lives and empowering us into an age of real intelligence.

