Strong winds make it difficult for albatrosses to feed

It’s no secret that albatrosses are a mobile bunch. These birds don’t shy away from a little trip and, thanks to the wind, cover several hundred thousand miles to feast on fish and other creatures in the open ocean.

Albatrosses are so attuned to the wind that some larger species have a difficult time taking off in calm weather.

How much wind can albatrosses handle?

A recent study led by the University of Liverpool’s School of Environmental Science reveals a surprising discovery: there’s a limit to how much wind these birds can handle.

The researchers found that two species of albatrosses, despite being expert fliers, found it challenging to eat during very stormy weather. Under these conditions, finding food becomes risky or even downright dangerous.

Focus of the research

The experts analyzed data collected at South Georgia in the southwest Atlantic Ocean. They used tracking devices from the British Antarctic Survey to measure when and where the birds were resting, flying, or eating.

In addition, satellite measurements of wind, rain and water clarity were used to gauge when these birds encountered stormy conditions.

Study lead author Jamie Darby conducted the research while at the University of Liverpool and is now based at University College Cork.

“This combination of data is a very powerful tool for understanding how albatrosses behave, especially when they are so difficult to observe directly,” noted Darby.

“On several occasions, we tracked wandering albatross flying in very strong storm winds. During these times, the logger data tell us that the albatrosses barely fed at all. Not only did they not manage to eat, but they also landed and took off more regularly.”

Avoiding extreme weather

“The albatrosses seem to avoid severe winds by landing on the water, but then cannot rest for long, probably because such strong wind would cause waves to break over them regularly,” said study co-author Dr. Ewan Wakefield from Durham University.

Wandering albatrosses, with the largest wingspan of any bird (up to 12 feet), are adapted for efficient flight in Southern Ocean winds.

Despite this incredible feat, they are not immune to the adverse effects of extreme weather. Recent studies have documented several instances of albatrosses avoiding the strongest wind in storm systems.

Wind-adapted albatrosses

“This study allows us to understand animal behavior when they are in places and conditions that make it almost impossible for us to see them directly. This includes extreme weather, like Southern Ocean storms,” said project principal investigator Dr. Samantha Patrick.

“Knowing what animals do in these conditions, and how they cope, is really important. It’s a way to figure out how they will be affected by changes in their environment.”

The research implies that wind-adapted albatrosses could be disadvantaged by more widespread extreme winds, as finding food becomes difficult or dangerous.

Implications for conservation

The findings from this study hold important implications for the conservation of albatrosses, as climate change is predicted to increase the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Understanding how these birds respond to such conditions is crucial for developing strategies to protect them. Conservationists can use this knowledge to inform marine protected area design and enforce policies that mitigate human impact on albatross habitats.

By anticipating how future wind patterns might hinder their ability to feed, conservation efforts can be tailored to support the resilience of these magnificent creatures.

Wind’s impact on albatrosses

This study opens the door for further research into the behavioral adaptations of albatrosses and other seabirds to extreme weather conditions.

As technology advances, more sophisticated tracking devices and environmental sensors will allow researchers to gather even finer-scale data on bird movements and environmental conditions.

Future studies could explore how juvenile albatrosses learn to navigate and respond to stormy weather or how changes in prey availability during storms impact albatross feeding strategies.

Such research can deepen our understanding of how winds and climate change affect not only albatrosses but marine ecosystems as a whole.

The study was funded by the Natural Environmental Research Council (NERC) in the UK and the National Science Foundation (NSF) in the U.S.

The findings are published in the journal Current Biology.

